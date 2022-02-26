 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iredell Partnership for Young Children hosting Read Across America event Wednesday
  • Updated
Lera Bogdanova and Nicole Sutton dance and wave signs to help direct drivers to the Read Across America Day Celebration drive-thru set up by the Iredell County Partnership for Young Children in 2021.

 Ben Gibson

The Iredell County Partnership for Young Children (ICPYC) is hosting its second annual Read Across America Day drive-thru celebration. This free event will be held at the Statesville Civic Center, 301 S. Center St., on Wednesday  from 10 a.m. to noon (while supplies last). Enter through the lower entrance, off South Center Street.

National Read Across America Day, the nation’s largest celebration of reading, is celebrated on March 2, the birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss.

The National Education Association has been leading the initiative, which calls upon everyone to read and engage with children to make reading a more fun and interactive experience, since 1998.

It’s during the preschool years that children’s literacy abilities first start to emerge. These early literacy skills are the foundation for the reading and academic abilities they’ll have later in life.

The Iredell County Partnership for Young Children supports literacy programs that encourage families to engage in daily reading habits early for later school success. Due to ongoing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s celebration will be an interactive drive thru event, providing children and families with literacy resources and activities for fun learning at home.

“It's a good opportunity to get kids excited about reading and remove barriers,” said Peyton Barrows, literacy program coordinator. “We look forward to connecting with families, sharing information about our services, and giving children their own literacy bag that will include a book, activities and literacy-rich materials.”

The Iredell County Partnership for Young Children (ICPYC) is a 501 (c)(3), nonprofit organization, dedicated to measurably increasing learning and healthy development of children birth to age five in Iredell County. ICPYC provides services focused on raising the quality of early care and education, supporting families, advancing child health, and expanding literacy. For more information, please call (704) 878-9980 or visit http://www.iredellsmartstart.org/. ICPYC is located at 734 Salisbury Road in Statesville, N.C.

