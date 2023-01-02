Iredell pair arrested for stealing safe from a Troutman-area home

A man and woman were charged with stealing a safe from a home when the owner was out of town.

Steven Floyd Fish, 35, of Mott Road, Mooresville, and Katelynn Paige Woolledge, 26, of Arthurs Road, Troutman, were each charged with felony safecracking, larceny and larceny of a firearm. A magistrate set bond at $30,000 for Woolledge and $220,000 for Fish.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said that a breaking and entering report was filed on Dec. 18 by a Troutman-area homeowner who returned from a trip to find the home broken into. He said a safe containing several valuables had been stolen.

Detectives Charles Davidson and John Adams began an investigation and quickly identified Fish and Woolledge as suspects, Campbell said. Both were known to the victim and were familiar with that residence, Campbell said. He said the detectives also discovered through witness interviews that both were seen with property stolen from the house prior to the victim returning home.

The detectives obtained warrants on both on Dec. 19 and Woolledge was arrested on Dec. 21. Fish was arrested the following day.

Fish, who is currently on probation for felony attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, has a history including felony possession of stolen goods or property felony obtaining property by false pretense, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny and the attempted larceny offense as well as misdemeanor counts of assault on a female, harassing phone calls, driving while license is revoked, failure to work after being paid and larceny.

Woolledge is also currently on probation for felony sell Schedule II. Her history includes the narcotics charge as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting a public officer, shoplifting/concealment of goods, larceny and second-degree trespass.