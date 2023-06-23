The EnergyUnited Foundation awarded $78,000 in the month of May to seven nonprofit organizations and 21 individual grant applicants. Each grant awarded by the foundation supports the cooperative principle Concern for Community. Through the first five months of the year, the foundation has donated nearly $250,000 to individuals, households, families and nonprofit organizations throughout the cooperative’s 19-county service area.

EnergyUnited officials recently organized check presentations in recognition of the foundation’s seven nonprofit donations in May, which totaled $41,500. Recipients included Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center, Iredell COAST and Power Cross Ministries, all in Statesville, as well as Barry L. Joyce Cancer Center, Caldwell Pregnancy Care Center, ARC of Davidson County and Saving Grace K9s.

The foundation donated $10,000 to the Dove House, $3,000 to Power Cross and $2,500 to Iredell COAST.

“The EnergyUnited Foundation recognizes the importance of supporting organizations that address vital community needs,” said Debra Citta, program coordinator for EnergyUnited. “Additionally, as the philanthropic arm of EnergyUnited, the Foundation understands the importance of providing assistance directly to individuals, households and families who are facing financial hardship. We are proud to show our support for the communities we serve with each of these donations.”

The EnergyUnited Foundation is a voluntary, member-funded nonprofit organization supported by EnergyUnited’s Operation Round-Up program. More than 90,000 EnergyUnited members choose to participate in the program by ‘rounding up’ their electric bills each month. The maximum monthly contribution for an individual member with one account is 99 cents. Each of these small contributions are pooled together in a single fund managed by the EnergyUnited Foundation to support needy individuals, families, and essential nonprofit organizations that complete an application explaining the reason and purpose for their requested grant.