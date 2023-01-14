Iredell officials searching for suspect in Saturday homicide

Deputies checking on the welfare of a Troutman man found him dead inside his home and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Michel Renard Clarke was found inside his Emmanuel Road home Saturday, said Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Campbell said a call was received Saturday morning and asked that a welfare check be performed as they were supposed to meet a person who lives on Emmanuel Road and the person didn’t show up.

Deputies went to the home but didn’t receive an answer when they knocked on the door. They looked in the window and saw a man on the floor.

They went inside and discovered Clarke was deceased and it was apparent it was a homicide, Campbell said.

Deputies canvassed the neighborhood as homicide and crime scene investigators came to the house.

Information was quickly obtained from interviews and video surveillance sources indicating a relative of the deceased was a suspect, Campbell said.

Carlton Michael Clarke, 23, is being sought on a murder charge, Campbell said.

As the investigation continued at the scene, the warrant was obtained and Clarke was listed as a wanted person.

If you have any information on where Carlton Michael Clarke can be located, call 911 or 704-878-3100. Authorities advised the public not to approach Clarke as he is considered dangerous.

He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 172 pounds.

His criminal history includes a charge of misdemeanor breaking or entering.