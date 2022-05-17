Iredell native takes command of artillery battery at Fort Sill

Iredell County native Capt. Allen Robertson has taken command of Echo Battery, 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery Regiment, 434th Field Artillery Brigade, at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

Robertson has held a variety of assignments, primarily with the 101st Airborne Division based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, including combat service with the division against ISIS forces near Mosul, Iraq. He also recently graduated from the field artillery Captains Career Course at Fort Sill.

Echo Battery is a basic training unit responsible for transitioning civilians into qualified, mission-capable soldiers to be assigned to Army units worldwide.

“Americans send their sons and daughters into the armed forces to protect our country,” Robertson said. “We are in a dangerous business. It is very important that we train these soldiers in a challenging yet safe manner. Maintaining safety, without compromising training standards, is a high priority.”

Robertson also is realistic about the challenges of training young soldiers who are coming out of two years of varying degrees of COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns.

“Teamwork makes the whole greater than the sum of its parts,” he said. “We have to teach our new soldiers military skills for certain, but we also must help them transition to become an effective member of a combat team as opposed to working or studying in relative isolation.”

“Our drill sergeants help that process along” he added with a smile.

He also wants to continue the professional development of his cadre and drill sergeants so that they are also prepared for their next duty stations in the Army.

Robertson graduated from Lake Norman High School and Clemson University, where he earned a degree in accounting.