Iredell Museums will hold living history day Saturday

Iredell Museums will hold a living history day Saturday at the Gregory Creek Homestead, 1335 Museum Road.
The event will feature historical interpreters demonstrating cooking, games, crafts and an 18th-century science experiment.
The living history day will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The grounds of Gregory Creek Homestead and the walking trails around it are open every day during daylight hours. The cabins are only open for living history programs and special events. Living history programs occur April through October, plus a winter program in December.
For a full calendar of events, visit iredellmuseums.org.
Iredell Museums is at 134 Court St., Statesville.
For more information call 704-873-7347.