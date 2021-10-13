 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell Museums will hold living history day Saturday
0 Comments
alert top story

Iredell Museums will hold living history day Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
gregory creek.jpg

A living history day is planned for Saturday at the Gregory Creek Homestead.

 Photo used with permission

Iredell Museums will hold a living history day Saturday at the Gregory Creek Homestead, 1335 Museum Road.

The event will feature historical interpreters demonstrating cooking, games, crafts and an 18th-century science experiment.

The living history day will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The grounds of Gregory Creek Homestead and the walking trails around it are open every day during daylight hours. The cabins are only open for living history programs and special events. Living history programs occur April through October, plus a winter program in December.

For a full calendar of events, visit iredellmuseums.org.

Iredell Museums is at 134 Court St., Statesville.

For more information call 704-873-7347.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Retailers launch early Black Friday deals

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert