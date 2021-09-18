Iredell Museums to reopen Sept. 24 during Downtown Statesville Fall Art Crawl

Iredell Museums will celebrate its grand reopening Sept. 24 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. during the Downtown Statesville Fall Art Crawl.

The museum has been closed to the public for more than a year.

Exhibits will highlight artifacts from the museum’s permanent collection including an ancient Egyptian mummy, projectile points found around Iredell County that are thousands of years old and an exhibit about the archaeological history of Fort Dobbs.

The grand reopening is free and will feature light refreshments. Masks will be required of all visitors over the age of 5. The museum will be open to the public starting Sept. 25.

Hours are Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $5 for visitors over the age of 2 and masks will be required for all visitors over the age of 5. Admission is free to museum members.

The museum is located at 134 Court St. For more information call 704-873-7347.