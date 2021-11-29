Iredell Museums to present final Living History Day of season Saturday

Iredell Museums will present its final Living History Day of the season, “Winter at Gregory Creek Homestead,” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Gregory Creek Homestead is at 1335 Museum Road, Statesville.

This event is free to the public, with a suggested donation of $5 for ornament making, and is suitable for all ages.

Historical interpreters will demonstrate hearth cooking, candle making and punched tin ornament making (while supplies last). Visitors also can learn about the Leiden jar, which was used for 18th century electricity experiments.

The grounds of Gregory Creek Homestead and the walking trails around it are open every day during daylight hours.

The cabins are only open for living history programs and special events. Living history programs occur April through October, plus a winter program in December. For a schedule of events, see the events calendar at iredellmuseums.org.

For information, email info@iredellmuseums.org or call 704-873-7347.