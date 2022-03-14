Iredell Museums to host presentation by Anna Kiefer-Douglas

Iredell Museums is hosting the third installment of its lecture series Our Region Our History. "The Girl on the Land: The Women's Land Army of America in North Carolina, 1917-1920” will be presented by Anna Kiefer-Douglas at Iredell Museums on Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m.
Anna Kiefer-Douglas teaches humane letters III (English and history) and civics and government at Millennium Charter Academy, a K-12 classical charter school in Mount Airy.
In her spare time, she is an adjunct professor at Lord Fairfax Community College in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. She has a B.A. in History from Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland, and an M.A. in early American history from the University of New Hampshire. Her research areas run the gamut from logistics in the Seven Years’ War to the Women’s Land Army of America in Virginia and North Carolina during the First World War. She is a founding member of the Civilian Contingent, a progressive public history organization dedicated to interpreting the civilians attached to, and affected by, the British Army in North America in the 18th century.
This event is free to the public with a suggested $5-$10 donation and is made possible thanks to the support of the National Endowment For The Humanities and North Carolina Humanities.
Annual baked goods fundraiser set for April 8
Iredell Museums is hosting Gourmet to Go, its annual baked goods fundraiser.
The event will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Meeting St., on April 8 from 10 a.m. while supplies last. Donated baked goods are available for purchase.
The proceeds of this fundraiser will support the museum’s general operations, upcoming programs, events and exhibits.
For a schedule of events, see our events calendar on iredellmuseums.org.
For more information, email info@iredellmuseums.org or call 704-873-7347.