Iredell Museums to host presentation by Anna Kiefer-Douglas

Iredell Museums is hosting the third installment of its lecture series Our Region Our History. "The Girl on the Land: The Women's Land Army of America in North Carolina, 1917-1920” will be presented by Anna Kiefer-Douglas at Iredell Museums on Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m.

In her spare time, she is an adjunct professor at Lord Fairfax Community College in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. She has a B.A. in History from Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland, and an M.A. in early American history from the University of New Hampshire. Her research areas run the gamut from logistics in the Seven Years’ War to the Women’s Land Army of America in Virginia and North Carolina during the First World War. She is a founding member of the Civilian Contingent, a progressive public history organization dedicated to interpreting the civilians attached to, and affected by, the British Army in North America in the 18th century.