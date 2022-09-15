Iredell Museums to host living history demonstrations Saturday

Iredell Museums will host living history demonstrations Saturday at Gregory Creek Homestead from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be farm animals on-site from Westward Farms (Stony Point) to learn about as well as a farm stand from Second Wind Perennial Farms (Stony Point) where seasonal produce and goodies and be purchased. There will be oil paint making demonstrations, as well as fiber dying and corn husk dolls. The event is free to the public but donations are always appreciated and support ongoing operations and programs.