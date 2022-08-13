 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Iredell Museums to conduct Living History Day Aug. 20

  • 0
iredell museums.jpg

Iredell Museums is conducting Living History Day at Gregory Creek Homestead from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 20.

Learn about what education would have been like in the 18th century. It is probably quite different than you imagine.

There will be 18th century interpreters demonstrating quill pen writing, how to make oil paint, and other activities, as well as a farmstead table where you can buy goodies from a local farm. This event takes place at 1335 Museum Road in Statesville. It is free to the public, but donations are appreciated and go directly toward funding educational programming.

For a schedule of events, see the events calendar on iredellmuseums.org.

For more information, email info@iredellmuseums.org or call 704-873-7347.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Summer hailstorm creates winter wonderland in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert