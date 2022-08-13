Iredell Museums to conduct Living History Day Aug. 20

Iredell Museums is conducting Living History Day at Gregory Creek Homestead from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 20.

Learn about what education would have been like in the 18th century. It is probably quite different than you imagine.

There will be 18th century interpreters demonstrating quill pen writing, how to make oil paint, and other activities, as well as a farmstead table where you can buy goodies from a local farm. This event takes place at 1335 Museum Road in Statesville. It is free to the public, but donations are appreciated and go directly toward funding educational programming.

For a schedule of events, see the events calendar on iredellmuseums.org.

For more information, email info@iredellmuseums.org or call 704-873-7347.