Iredell Museums receive $10,000 NC Cares relief grant

Iredell Museums has received a $10,000 NC CARES: Humanities Relief Grant from the North Carolina Humanities Council. This emergency grant funding was provided to North Carolina cultural organizations experiencing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are grateful to be one of 59 organizations the North Carolina Humanities Council selected for this funding,” said Emily Baker.

"This important funding will support operational costs to support the staff who are working hard behind the scenes to get the museum ready to reopen. We have been diligently working to clean and revamp our space located at 134 Court St. and giving much needed attention to our historical collection by means of research and handling of artifacts in an effort to prepare them to share with our visitors. We also have been virtually working with our outreach partners and this grant will help us to prepare virtual content for our youth outreach programs," she said.