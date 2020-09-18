Iredell Museums receive $10,000 NC Cares relief grant

Iredell Museums has received a $10,000 NC CARES: Humanities Relief Grant from the North Carolina Humanities Council. This emergency grant funding was provided to North Carolina cultural organizations experiencing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are grateful to be one of 59 organizations the North Carolina Humanities Council selected for this funding,” said Emily Baker.
"This important funding will support operational costs to support the staff who are working hard behind the scenes to get the museum ready to reopen. We have been diligently working to clean and revamp our space located at 134 Court St. and giving much needed attention to our historical collection by means of research and handling of artifacts in an effort to prepare them to share with our visitors. We also have been virtually working with our outreach partners and this grant will help us to prepare virtual content for our youth outreach programs," she said.
NC CARES: Humanities Relief Grant funding was provided to the North Carolina Humanities Council by the National Endowment for the Humanities through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress in late March. The $2.2 trillion CARES package included $75 million for the National Endowment for the Humanities, nearly $30 million, or a total of 40%, of which was sent to the 56 state and jurisdictional humanities councils, including the North Carolina Humanities Council, to distribute to local cultural nonprofits and programming. The North Carolina Humanities Council www.nchumanities.org is a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
For more information about Iredell Museums visit www.iredellmuseums.org.
