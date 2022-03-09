Iredell Museums Collection to show off Statesville's art history

"Picture Painter of the Apocalypse" might be all the Iredell Arts Council and Iredell Museums need to get your attention for their upcoming art show.

The works of the Rev. McKendree Long and others will be on display starting with the opening reception at the Iredell Arts Council on March 16 at 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Long's work is known for its vibrant and apocalyptic style, but there will also be some of his early portrait works shown, as well as other locally connected art.

"When I saw it, I was almost immediately struck by the strength of the portraiture of the collection," Henry Steele said. He is helping organize the show. "We didn’t have to talk much beyond that."

Long was a native of Statesville and lived in the house on the corner of Davie Avenue and Elm Street.

For Iredell Museums, pairing up with the Iredell Arts Council allows them to show more of the museum's overall collection as its regular space on Court Street is typically dedicated to Iredell's history and culture.