Iredell Museums Collection to show off Statesville's art history

"Picture Painter of the Apocalypse" might be all the Iredell Arts Council and Iredell Museums need to get your attention for their upcoming art show.
The works of the Rev. McKendree Long and others will be on display starting with the opening reception at the Iredell Arts Council on March 16 at 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Long's work is known for its vibrant and apocalyptic style, but there will also be some of his early portrait works shown, as well as other locally connected art.
"When I saw it, I was almost immediately struck by the strength of the portraiture of the collection," Henry Steele said. He is helping organize the show. "We didn’t have to talk much beyond that."
Long was a native of Statesville and lived in the house on the corner of Davie Avenue and Elm Street.
For Iredell Museums, pairing up with the Iredell Arts Council allows them to show more of the museum's overall collection as its regular space on Court Street is typically dedicated to Iredell's history and culture.
"It's going to be really special to put some of these portraits on display to remind them that this is the art we have. We have an incredible art scene today, and there has been one here since the '50s and '60s. That's originally why the museum started, to show art," Emily Baker, programs and operation manager of Iredell Museums.
"We have an incredible art collection and we also want to remind people that we have a really interesting collection in general because we don't get to show a lot of it very often because of the size of our space," Baker said. "We're hoping people will come out and see something different from us."
She said she hopes people come out to see something different from the arts council as well, as it typically shows more contemporary, active artists compared to the older works in the museum's collection.
The art will be displayed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. until March 25. Other times can be scheduled by appointment by calling John Koppelmeyer at 704-880-2101.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL