Iredell murder suspect arrested Friday in Charlotte

A man being sought for the murder of his father was captured in Charlotte on Friday, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Carlton Michael Clarke is in the process of being returned to Iredell County to face a murder charge, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Clarke, 23, was being sought since his father, Michel Renard Clarke, was found dead a week ago, Campbell said.

Michel Clarke was found in his Emmanuel Road, Troutman, home last Saturday when deputies performed a welfare check. Someone he was supposed to meet called for the welfare check after Clarke did not show up for the meeting, Campbell said.

Campbell said it was apparent to the deputies that Michel Clarke was the victim of a homicide.

Campbell expressed his appreciation to local, state and federal law enforcement agencies that helped in the apprehension of Clarke.