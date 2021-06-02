Iredell Mooresville is officially open for patients

As of June 2, Iredell Health System has officially opened the doors to its new facility, Iredell Mooresville.

Located at 653 Bluefield Road, Iredell Mooresville is the first building of Iredell Health System’s 17.2-acre campus.

Committed to providing convenient and affordable medical care, the new facility includes Iredell Urgent Care, the area’s only 24-hour urgent care facility outside of a hospital emergency room.

In addition, Iredell Mooresville features an ambulatory surgery center, Iredell Surgery at Mooresville, and state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging center, Iredell Imaging at Mooresville.

The new building is also home to Iredell Occupational Medicine, Iredell Rehab at Mooresville and Family Care Center of Mooresville.

The campus is a result of the nonprofit health system’s desire to build its health care services around the needs of the community it serves. In 1954, Iredell Memorial Hospital received its charter with the commitment to care for all citizens of Iredell County.