Iredell MLK Day Community Prayer Breakfast: Progress has been made but fight for equality continues

Last year, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Prayer Breakfast had the COVID-19 pandemic to contend with. This year, they not only had the ongoing pandemic to contend with, but they also had a snowstorm to battle to celebrate the life and memory of Dr. King.
Even with all that, the virtual celebration set up by the Iredell County MLK Planning Committee went off without a hitch as nearly 1,000 people logged on to watch the celebration.
“You might have faced some difficult situations or had to go through some obstacles over the last year,” Myrah Lykes, the chair of the Iredell County MLK Planning Committee, said. “That’s why our theme this year is ‘Persevering through the Power of Prayer and Praise.’ You are here to celebrate the fact that you are an overcomer.”
During the event, multiple speakers addressed the virtual audience, including Andrew Harris, a student at Troutman Middle School, and Rayman Gray. Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh also spoke during the event.
Bishop Lonnie E. Gray, pastor of the First Resurrection Church of God in Statesville, served as the event’s keynote speaker.
Gray spoke at length about his experience learning the news of Dr. King’s assassination when he was a junior in high school in Cleveland.
“Although progress has been made, we are still in the fight for equality,” Gray said. “But I come to let you know that the battle belongs to the Lord, and we will persevere.
“In the midst of our difficulties, our faith will activate our praise,” he continued. “Knowing that God is with us, without a doubt, will cause us to believe that we can face it, that we can overcome, and that we will get through it.”
Gray concluded by delivering a prayer that Dr. King first delivered in December of 1957 at a church in Montgomery, Alabama.
“Faith is taking the first step when you can’t see the staircase,” Lykes said. “Don’t stop praying, don’t stop praising — just keep stepping.”
