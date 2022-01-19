Iredell MLK Day Community Prayer Breakfast: Progress has been made but fight for equality continues

Last year, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Prayer Breakfast had the COVID-19 pandemic to contend with. This year, they not only had the ongoing pandemic to contend with, but they also had a snowstorm to battle to celebrate the life and memory of Dr. King.

Even with all that, the virtual celebration set up by the Iredell County MLK Planning Committee went off without a hitch as nearly 1,000 people logged on to watch the celebration.

“You might have faced some difficult situations or had to go through some obstacles over the last year,” Myrah Lykes, the chair of the Iredell County MLK Planning Committee, said. “That’s why our theme this year is ‘Persevering through the Power of Prayer and Praise.’ You are here to celebrate the fact that you are an overcomer.”

During the event, multiple speakers addressed the virtual audience, including Andrew Harris, a student at Troutman Middle School, and Rayman Gray. Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh also spoke during the event.

Bishop Lonnie E. Gray, pastor of the First Resurrection Church of God in Statesville, served as the event’s keynote speaker.

