Iredell Memorial Park holds remembrance service

Time might heal all wounds, but it doesn’t mean they don’t cause pain. That was evident in Joell’e Brawley’s voice as she led a remembrance service at Iredell Memorial Park on Wednesday.

“That’s why it hit closer to me. My father died in January, and I just want the world to know I haven’t forgotten about him,” Brawley, the outreach coordinator at Iredell Memorial Park, said. “Though they are gone, they are still, still in our hearts. We have to remember the good times.”

For her and those she serves, the event provided a moment of remembrance during the holiday season, and a moment to grieve together.

“The laughs, the cries, the ups and downs, just a time to remember our lives ones,” Brawley said during the service inside of the chapel at the park.

She encouraged those gathered to remember that it’s OK to not be OK as they go through the process of grief.

The song “I Shall Wear a Crown” was played at the service, and Brawley said her faith gives her hope to see her own father and that she hoped the song brought others solace as it had her.

After a Scripture reading from 2 Corinthians 5, the service concluded with family and friends remembering loved ones by lifting up their names and hanging ornaments on the tree in the park’s chapel.