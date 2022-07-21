 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Iredell Memorial Hospital's Birth Place provides support to mothers in need

  • 0
Iredell Baby Packs Brian Sutton.jpg

Brian Sutton, president of the Iredell Health System volunteers, is shown with the Iredell Baby Packs.

 Photo used with permission

Becoming a mother and bringing home your new baby comes with a lot of excitement — but also a lot of questions and stressors. Adding financial obstacles and a lack of available resources to this may make these stressful feelings intensify.

Thanks to The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial Hospital and a new program called Iredell Baby Packs, underserved mothers in our community now won’t have to worry about how they’ll get some of the resources they need. Patients who meet specific, qualifying criteria will be given a Baby Pack — a “starter kit” for moms once they leave the hospital that includes baby mittens, a hat, a onesie, outfits, bibs, and a blanket.

The idea for Iredell Baby Packs came from Sharon Paul, director of The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Recognizing the need to care for underserved mothers in the community, she suggested the packs to help qualifying mothers in need of a little extra support.

People are also reading…

“Recently coming from Charlotte, I’m familiar with all the resources given to underserved communities there, so I thought we had some opportunity here to do the same thing. I decided if we could find someone to donate or take ownership of this project, it would be a great idea for mothers in need,” said Paul.

Bringing this idea to life, generous members of St. John’s Lutheran Church stepped in to make it a reality, assembling and donating all of the Iredell Baby Packs thus far. This month, the church donated 15 baby packs and has committed to providing 10-15 packs every month.

While Iredell Baby Packs are given only to patients who truly need them, all mothers at The Birth Place receive non-skid socks, a baby’s first year calendar, a hooded towel, and a “lovey” stuffed bear. Iredell County Partnership for Young Children donates a bag with a Dolly Parton Imagination Library Book, and Pharos Parenting also provides mothers with a bag of other goodies.

“In the spirit of gratitude, we so much appreciate St. John’s donation. The baby packs are so well put together and well thought out. I just really appreciate them helping us serve our community in the best way possible,” said Paul.

About Iredell Health System

Iredell Health System includes Iredell Memorial Hospital; Iredell Mooresville; Iredell Home Health; Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center; Community and Corporate Wellness; Occupational Medicine; the Iredell Physician Network and more. Iredell Memorial Hospital is the largest and only nonprofit hospital in Iredell County. The comprehensive healthcare facility has 247 beds; more than 1,700 employees; and has 260 physicians representing various specialties. Centers of excellence  include Women’s and Children’s; Cardiovascular; Cancer; Surgical Services and Wellness & Prevention. The Health System’s newest campus, Iredell Mooresville, is home to the area’s only 24-hour urgent care facility, as well as an ambulatory surgery center, imaging center, rehabilitation services, and physician practices. The mission of Iredell Health System is to inspire well-being. For a comprehensive list of services and programs, visit www.iredellhealth.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VP Harris: Biden 'is in good spirits'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert