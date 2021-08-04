Iredell Memorial Hospital receives high performing scores in U.S. News Best Hospital Rankings

Iredell Memorial Hospital was ranked “high performing” by U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-22 Best Hospitals ranking for its treatment of patients in three medical specialty categories: heart attack, heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

U.S. News produced these rankings in conjunction with RTI International, a leading research organization at Research Triangle Park. The rankings were determined based on measures such as risk-adjusted survival, discharge-to-home rates, volume, quality of nursing and other patient care-related indicators. Hospitals are rated as high performing, average or below average, relative to other rated hospitals in treating patients 65 years of age and older.

These rankings can help patients and their doctors decide the best place to receive care based on their specific type of procedure or condition.

As the only hospital in Iredell County ranked as high performing, Iredell Memorial is proud to provide the utmost compassion and care that each patient needs and deserves.

“We are very pleased with the high performing rankings that we have achieved in several specialties, as these are some of the most significant diagnoses that we encounter here,” John Green, president and CEO of Iredell Health System, said.