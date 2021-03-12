Iredell Memorial Hospital marks year of COVID with luminaria ceremony

There were 86 luminaria lining the sidewalks on the Iredell Memorial Hospital campus Thursday night, each one representing 10 patients that were diagnosed at the hospital with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

One of those lights stood for Randy Treacy, another for Theresa Jamison-Brown. Both were there to thank the doctors and staff as the hospital solemnly remembered what had been an unprecedented year.

Treacy said the first few days he was at the hospital in February he didn’t know if he was going to make it, but that the staff’s work along with their positivity made a big difference as he waited for a sign he was getting better.

“When they were down, they helped me. When I was up they supported me. Unbelievable staff,” Treacy said. “It takes some really, really special people to do that day in, and day out, and they’ve done it for a year.”

He said while he was recovering he heard the pom-pom parade in the hallway the staff would do when a patient was released after fighting COVID and that helped motivate him as well. He said he heard more of that than more unfortunate signs that someone was losing the fight with the virus.

“They celebrate life,” Treacy said.