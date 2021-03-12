Iredell Memorial Hospital marks year of COVID with luminaria ceremony

There were 86 luminaria lining the sidewalks on the Iredell Memorial Hospital campus Thursday night, each one representing 10 patients that were diagnosed at the hospital with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
One of those lights stood for Randy Treacy, another for Theresa Jamison-Brown. Both were there to thank the doctors and staff as the hospital solemnly remembered what had been an unprecedented year.
Treacy said the first few days he was at the hospital in February he didn’t know if he was going to make it, but that the staff’s work along with their positivity made a big difference as he waited for a sign he was getting better.
“When they were down, they helped me. When I was up they supported me. Unbelievable staff,” Treacy said. “It takes some really, really special people to do that day in, and day out, and they’ve done it for a year.”
He said while he was recovering he heard the pom-pom parade in the hallway the staff would do when a patient was released after fighting COVID and that helped motivate him as well. He said he heard more of that than more unfortunate signs that someone was losing the fight with the virus.
“They celebrate life,” Treacy said.
On Thursday, it was his turn to cheer for them as he stood with a sign in the grass outside Iredell Memorial and thanked the hospital staff for taking care of him.
Theresa Jamison-Brown had nothing but praise for Iredell Memorial as well after her bout with it during February.
“They did wonderful taking care of me, there was nothing lacking. They came in and did what they needed to do, and I was very appreciative of it.” Jamison-Brown said.
She brought a card and flowers to the event to show her appreciation. Jamison-Brown said she had COVID and pneumonia, but she just felt joy once she knew she would be released from the hospital. “I was so glad I had survived it and was going home.”
While they were two of the many cases that were diagnosed at the hospital, there were still 110 deaths from the virus, a sobering reminder of the battle the hospital, along with the rest of the world, face.
Both outcomes were remembered Thursday with the lights illuminating the sidewalks and words of those at the hospital who had been working with overseeing the 1,195 patients that tested positive for the virus.
A year in a pandemic
“We remember a tumultuous and chaotic year that was,” Iredell Health System CEO John Green said as he began his speech, recalling when there was only one case in North Carolina to the more than 16,000 experienced in the county since then, including the more than 200 deaths in total from the virus. It was a year ago on March 11 when the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic.
“It’s been challenging. It’s been frustrating. It’s been fatiguing for all. But what we have also seen is determination, resourcefulness, and strength both from our community and the folks that work in this facility,” Green said.
Members of the staff spoke during the event as well, detailing the trials and tribulations of working in a pandemic when the challenges change from day to day even if the underlying problem remains the same.
“I remember in the beginning, the CDC recommendations were changing daily, and all we could do was go along with the changes. Everyone was scared of what was going to happen because none of us had ever worked in a pandemic,” said Danielle Pennell, clinical coordinator of the Critical Care Unit.
The toll taken on patients is obvious, but Kellie Roten, the assistant director of 5 North, the COVID-19 floor, said staff also had to take on roles they wouldn’t have expected before social distancing and protocols limited the number of visitors, if any, a patient could have.
“We have sung ‘Amazing Grace’ to dying patients who could not have family with them because they were too sick or too afraid of catching the virus themselves… We have seen pain, we have seen guilt, we have seen death, but we have seen happiness as well,” Roten said. “It isn’t all bad. We have seen the smiles, the joy, and the relief of patients who are discharged home.”
The staff acknowledged the support from the community as well.
“One morning last spring, as I was driving to work, I turned into our emergency entrance and saw a large sign on the hospital lawn that read, ‘Heroes Work Here.’ I was overcome with emotion as my eyes welled, and it was then that I knew we were going to beat this thing called COVID,” Bob Noble, director of respiratory care, said.
Despite the year that was, hope remains. Just below the area used for the ceremony stands the area of the parking lot the hospital uses as a vaccination site. That along with the work done in the hospital gives Green and others a reason to keep looking ahead.
“I am fundamentally an optimist. Whether that comes from nature or nurture, I cannot say. Part of being optimistic is keeping one’s head pointed toward the sun and one’s feet moving forward,” Green said.
