Iredell Memorial Hospital earns quality-based accreditation from DNV

Iredell Health System announced the successful completion of its new hospital accreditation process from DNV Healthcare, a world-leading certification body committed to supporting the development and continual improvement of health care quality and patient safety in health care organizations.

The accreditation is for Iredell Memorial Hospital, and will replace the organization’s previous accreditation with The Joint Commission.

“Iredell Heath System strongly believes in a continuous practice of improving the clinical care that we provide for our community. With that belief, it is felt that a switch to DNV as our main hospital accrediting body will provide an even greater opportunity for staying current with critical needs and enhancing our performance improvement through their annual, unannounced onsite inspections,” said John Green, president and CEO of Iredell Health.

By earning accreditation, Iredell Memorial has demonstrated it meets or exceeds patient safety standards (conditions of participation) set forth by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.