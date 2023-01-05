Iredell Memorial Hospital celebrates its first baby born in 2023

Iredell Memorial Hospital welcomed its first baby of the New Year on Tuesday.

Mother Hannah Boles and father Christopher Boles arrived at Iredell Memorial early Tuesday morning. Just three hours later, the Taylorsville couple welcomed their daughter, Sarah Rebecca Boles, into the world at 8:36 a.m. Both mother and daughter are healthy and doing well.

Sarah was born 18 inches long, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

This is the second child Boles has delivered at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Both times she said she had great experiences, and if she ever had another child, she plans to come back to Iredell again.

“I had a great experience at Iredell. The doctors and nurses were all friendly and helpful,” Boles said.

Prior to her delivery, Boles attended childbirth preparation courses through Iredell’s Pampered Pregnancy program.

The Birth Place staff welcomed the first baby of the year with a celebratory cake and flowers. The mother also received a basket filled with gifts donated by Iredell Health System.

Donations included:

Cake donated by Ingles of Sullivan Road in Statesville

Floral arrangement donated by Brookdale Florist

$50 VISA gift card

Baby’s print keepsake

Hooded towel bath set

Boppy pillow

Water bottle

Picture frame

Baby outfit and socks

Two blankets

Wipes

A book

Iredell Memorial Hospital onesie

The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial is a state-of-the-art maternity facility offering one-on-one nursing and private, welcoming suites. Every mother receives perks through the Pampered Pregnancy program, including discounts at local businesses and a personal pregnancy coach. In addition, The Birth Places seeks to create a comforting atmosphere for patients with its home décor, comfortable furniture for visitors, and large, private bath.