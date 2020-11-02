Iredell Memorial director of CSR, endoscopy retires after 45 years

“You never quit. You just move forward. In the OR, I’ve had hard days. I’ve always felt like I was there to hold a patient’s hand and comfort them, let them know I loved them and that we’d take care of them, no matter what. I felt like that was important for me to be there with them and take care of them,” she said.

When she thinks about why she stayed at Iredell for nearly her entire career, her thoughts turn to the people she’s worked with.

“I would not have stayed in the organization if it didn’t have the people with the heart they have. The people here are smart and fun, and we’re friends,” she said. “There is nothing like that anywhere else. We support each other. Over the years I’ve always felt the love. Others always stepped up to help. I’ve always felt it.”

Miller has made many friends along the way, including President & CEO John Green. The two have worked together for 20 years, and both were emotional as Green presented Miller with a service award this week.