Iredell Memorial celebrates first baby born in 2022
Iredell Memorial celebrates first baby born in 2022

010522-srl-news-newbaby-p1

Estella Martin, seated, holds her daughter Dania Serenity as Dania’s father, Donald Sifford, stands beside them. Born Sunday, Dania was the first child delivered this year at Iredell Memorial Hospital. With them are Pam Speight, left, The Birth Place program nurse, and Sharon Paul, The Birth Place director.

Iredell Memorial Hospital delivered its first baby of the New Year on Sunday.

Mother Estella Martin and father Donald Sifford, of Statesville, arrived at Iredell Memorial late Saturday night. Estella and Donald welcomed their daughter, Dania Serenity, into the world at 6:34 a.m. Sunday. Estella and her beautiful baby girl are healthy and doing well.

Dania was born 19.75 inches long, weighing 7 pounds, 8.8 ounces.

“It’s always a joy to welcome the first baby of the New Year. It’s a tradition here at Iredell Memorial’s The Birth Place, and we look forward to it every year,” Pam Speight, The Birth Place program nurse, said.

Staffers and family welcomed the first baby of the year at The Birth Place with a celebratory cake and balloons. The mother also received a basket filled with gifts donated by Iredell Health System and local businesses.

Donations included:

A cake from Ingles of Sullivan Road in Statesville.

A floral arrangement from Brookdale Florist.

A stuffed animal, picture frame and balloons from the IMH Pink Tea Room

A $50 gift card from Iredell Health System.

Mary Kay Hydrating Lotion (Rhea Lamb).

A baby blanket.

A book.

Baby outfits, clothing and socks.

Breastfeeding supplies.

“All of the doctors and nurses at Iredell treated me great and were very friendly and informative,” Estella said.

The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial is a state-of-the-art maternity facility offering one-on-one nursing and private suites. Every mother receives perks through the Pampered Pregnancy program, including discounts at local businesses and a personal pregnancy coach. In addition, The Birth Places seeks to create a comforting atmosphere for patients with its home décor, comfortable furniture for visitors, and large, private bath.

Estella says she would definitely come to Iredell again if she were to have another child.

“I had a great experience here at Iredell. I always do,” she said.

About Iredell Health System

Iredell Health System includes Iredell Memorial Hospital, Iredell Home Health, Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center, the community and corporate wellness programs, occupational medicine, and the Iredell Physician Network.

Iredell Memorial Hospital is the largest and only nonprofit hospital in Iredell County. The comprehensive health care facility has 247 beds, more than 1,500 employees, and 260 physicians representing various specialties. Its centers of excellence are women and children, cardiovascular, cancer, surgical services, and wellness and prevention.

Iredell Memorial also was recently named a Blue Distinction Center+ for hips and knees and for maternity care by Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The mission of Iredell Health System is to inspire well-being. For information, visit www.iredellhealth.org.

