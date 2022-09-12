Iredell Memorial adjusting to being lone full-service hospital in Statesville

The morning of July 19 was already planned to be a busy one at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Representatives from the state were already on campus to complete reviews of the hospital’s skilled nursing facility and acute care center, so it was all hands on deck to make sure those went off without a hitch.

That’s when a bit of news started to circulate through not only the campus, but throughout Iredell County. By the end of 2022, Davis Regional Medical Center, a hospital that has been in service to the Statesville community and beyond for more than 100 years, would be transitioning away from many of the services it provided — in essence, closing its doors as a full-service hospital.

“That (announcement) was a shock to all of us,” John Green, CEO of Iredell Health, said. “As it was for most of the community.”

In the days following the announcement, a clearer picture began to form of Davis’ impending transition. What was originally announced as “by the end of 2022” became “the end of August 2022” and eventually settled on “Aug. 26, 2022” for the ending of the vast majority of its services so it could begin its transition to a facility focused on behavioral health.

As the dust settled, the full scope of how this announcement would affect Statesville’s remaining full-service hospital was realized and plans quickly were put in place to help alleviate the added stress that was soon to come.

“It’s been extremely hectic the last month or so and its going to continue to be a whirlwind for a while,” Green said. “One of the first things that we did was try to figure out what all was going to come our way and what we had to prepare for.”

Immediately following the announcement, the Iredell Health System began putting plans into motion to acquire the staffing to deal with the increased demand for their services that would soon be needed. According to Green, their hospital handled roughly 60% of the emergency room visits in Statesville, but changes would need to be made to be able to take on the added volume that would be coming.

The hospital began adjusting their staffing patterns to better deal with the 20-30% increase in patients on a day-to-day basis that they were seeing in August compared to the numbers they were seeing in July. To help with the sudden increase, Iredell Health has brought in a number of traveling nurses.

To find a more permanent solution, Iredell Health reached out the community.

“We’ve held multiple job fairs over the last few weeks,” Green said. “We recognized that the people who were working in the health care industry (at Davis) weren’t likely going to just change their careers — they’re going to work in health care, that’s what they want to do.”

Following the announcement, Iredell Health held three job fairs to both help them find the needed staffing as well as help those that had recently left Davis Hospital to find a position in their chosen field.

According to Green, Iredell Health has hired more than half of the individuals that attended the job fairs with their most recent new hire orientation consisting of more than 50 people. In total, Iredell Health has hired a total of more than 100 additional people since mid-July.

However, that number still isn’t enough to fill all the vacancies that the health system has.

“Prior to Davis closing, we had around 80 positions that we needed to fill,” Green said. “But with that announcement, our studies showed that we still needed another 100-120 new employees. So, while 100 sounds fantastic, we still have a lot of openings and a lot of need.”

For those that Iredell Health did hire that were leaving Davis in the days before its transition began, those that Green has spoken to have been relieved that they were able to land on their feet without having to pack up and leave the Statesville area.

“It was refreshing to talk to them,” he said. “The majority of folks are glad to have the choice and have an opportunity to stay here in Statesville. We’re proud to be able to offer that.”

Alongside the urgency to add more staffing, becoming the sole hospital for the northern part of Iredell County and surrounding regions has had the added effect of causing Iredell Health to put more focus into how their facilities can be improved to better accommodate the increased volume that they have seen and will continue to see as Davis more fully transitions to becoming a behavioral health center.

They had already been in contact with an architect as part of a plan to expand their critical care unit, which is located directly above the emergency room, thanks to the approval of $14.5 million in funding from the board of directors back in July. Luckily for Green and Iredell Health, the plans had not been finalized yet, allowing further modifications to better reflect their new situation.

“Now we have to look at potentially expanding those plans,” Green said. “Do we push the entire building further out to give us more space in the critical care unit? Then we have to look at expanding the emergency room. Building projects take time.”

On the bright side, the sudden change is not going to put any current projects on hold. According to Green, the urgent need, if anything, speeds up the timeline.

“We’re going to have some challenging days and I apologize for that from one standpoint because we don’t want anyone to have to wait for care,” Green said. “But I would ask for patience while we continue to work through the dramatically new norm that was handed to us.

“And we’re happy to do it, we’re here for the community and that is always going to be our goal, but it will take some time and it will be different every day.”