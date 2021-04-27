Iredell man wins $100,000 from $20 lottery ticket purchase

John Phifer Jr. of Statesville tried his luck on a $20 ticket and scored a $100,000 prize.

Phifer purchased his winning $4,000,000 Gold Rush ticket from the Sheetz on Wilkesboro Highway in Statesville.

He claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $70,756 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

The $4,000,000 Gold Rush game launched in August 2020 with three top prizes of $4 million and six $100,000 prizes. The last top prize has been claimed so the lottery has begun steps to end the game.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs like $4,000,000 Gold Rush make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how $10.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Iredell County in 2020, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.