Iredell man was at the Battle of the Crater

Last Sunday I gave some information regarding the Battle of the Crater, which took place during the last year of the American Civil War in Virginia, near Petersburg. Participating in the battle was Capt. Henry A. Chambers, of Iredell County, a Confederate officer.

Here follows portions of an account by Capt. Chambers of the Battle of the Crater, which took place on July 30, 1864. Capt. Chambers’ account was first printed in the “Chattanooga Times” of April 1, 1923, and was reprinted in the “Mooresville Enterprise” the same year. Capt. Chambers’ words are in quotation marks. I have deleted some portions of Capt. Chambers’ account, but the words, except for my remarks in [brackets], are his.

The story so far … Union [Federal] forces had made several unsuccessful attacks on the Confederate entrenchments and finally came up with a plan to dig a mineshaft under the Confederate trench line and set off a great explosion. Federal troops would then pour into the Confederate position, take the city of Petersburg and then take the Confederate capitol, Richmond, and thus end the war.

Capt. Chambers’ account starts with the giant explosion of gunpowder — some 8,000 pounds of it — which had been placed in a mine dug under the Confederate trench line:

“The cannon and men of the artillery in the redoubt [an artillery position] and that portion of Elliott’s [South Carolina] Brigade immediately supporting the redoubt and great masses of earth were thrown high into the air and scattered in all directions. An immense hole, afterwards called ‘the crater’ was made in the earth large enough to easily take in and cover a building as large as the Carnegie Library building of this city [Chattanooga]. The bodies of the men were torn to pieces and scattered in all directions ….”

“That I was appalled and terrified by the awful slaughter all around me was true enough; but I had retained my senses and was keenly alive to everything that had taken place within reach of my eyes and ears. My father’s words came to me, ‘Stay with the line,’ and instead of breaking over the breastworks and running across the open field, I went down a traverse and stopped at the crater, where some of our troops were rallying.

“With me were a dozen men of the regiment. We were the last to reach the crater, and the rifles of the Union soldiers were flashing in our faces when we jumped down into that fearful cavity. The Confederates were not twenty yards behind us, yelling and shooting as fast as they could. I felt the ‘burn’ of a bullet on my face, but it did not break the skin.”

“Two hundred pieces of Federal artillery opened fire immediately after the explosion, which had destroyed the battery and killed the men sleeping near. The breach in the Confederate line was of considerable extent, and the crater was 40 yards long, 25 yards wide, and 30 feet deep.”

The [Confederate] men, of course, were greatly confused by the terrific explosion and the charge by the enemy in such overwhelming numbers. They [the Federals] poured into the chasm (a tremendous one) made by their mine, and over the works on either side a resistless stream of men, both black and white, crying ‘No quarter to the rebels!’

“After the battle had been raging for two or more hours, the Federals commenced breaking to the rear singly and in squads. This brought them within range of a crossfire from the Confederates still occupying the old lines and many were cut down when they had reached their lines.”

“[Gen. William] Mahone’s [Confederate troops] arrived with reinforcements between eight and nine o’clock. These troops were brought into position. A general charge was ordered. With a yell and a bayonet charge, the Confederates swept everything before them and re-established the old line.”

“Then was our chance. Oh! But we did pour the leaden storm into the thick masses of men that rushed down the hill to their own lines. Such a slaughter! The retaken works, the main trench, eight feet wide, the perpendicular ditches, the numerous “bombproofs,” were literally packed with the dead and wounded. Black and white Yankees were piled and crossed and packed upon each other. The tremendous loss of the enemy made the number of our poor fellows who had been killed when the works were taken, look small.”

***

Generally accepted approximate numbers for the battle are: Federal [Union] losses at the Battle of the Crater were: total 3,798 [504 killed, 1,881 wounded and 1,413 missing or captured]. Total Confederate losses were 1,491 [361 killed, 727 wounded and 403 missing or captured].

As the Union forces were unable to seize the town of Petersburg, the battle is generally regarded as a Confederate victory.