Iredell Mammography Fund provides financial assistance

What will happen during the appointment? Once the patient is checked in and dressed, the technologist will ask the patient a series of questions related to their breast health. Example questions include history of previous biopsies or breast surgeries, hormone replacement history, any current breast problems, or family history of breast cancer. The technologist will then explain the mammogram to the patient. The technologist then positions the patient for each image. Typically, four different mammogram images are taken (two of each breast). Occasionally, we do need a couple extra images to ensure the breast is positioned correctly for the radiologist. The total mammogram can take from 10 to 20 minutes. Once the technologist is finished, they will instruct the patient that they will be receiving a result letter in the mail within 8 to 10 working days and if the radiologist were to need anything additional, we would call them to schedule.