Iredell magistrate recognized with Order of the Long Leaf Pine

Since she first became a magistrate more than three decades ago, Dianne R. Sanders said it’s not a job she’s taken lightly.
Sanders retired as chief magistrate — a first in Iredell County — and was recognized with a special honor. Iredell County Resident Senior Superior Court Judge Joe Crosswhite and Chief District Court Judge Dale Graham presented Sanders the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the state’s highest civilian honor.
Sanders, a graduate of South Iredell High School and Mitchell Community College, began her career as a jailer for the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and then became an office clerk. On Jan. 13, 1989, she was appointed to the magistrate’s position by then Superior Court Judge Preston Cornelius and was sworn in by Chief District Court Judge Robert Johnson. Crosswhite and the late Chris Collier, then Resident Senior Superior Court judge, continuously reappointed her over the years. She logged in a total of 31 years and 10 months with the state before her retirement.
In October 2013, Graham named Sanders chief magistrate for Iredell County, which made her responsible for directing and scheduling work activities and serving as a liaison between Graham’s office, the magistrates, Crosswhite, Clerk of Court Jim Mixson, the district attorney’s office and local law enforcement agencies.
Sanders worked with three others in the clerk’s position, Betty Baity, Angie Travis Roberts and Rena Turner.
While Sanders officially retired several months ago, a formal ceremony had to be delayed because of COVID-19. But the long-postponed ceremony was held and was hosted by Crosswhite and Graham as well as judicial assistants Tammy Kesler and Kimberly Miller.
In presenting the Order of the Long Leaf Pine to Sanders, Crosswhite and Graham praised her work history and demeanor and thanked her for her years of service.
Cornelius and former judicial assistant, Lynn Purdie, also were present at the ceremony and Purdie talked about working with Sanders in the late 1980s and early 1990s prior to her retirement.
Sanders said Graham was the one who helped her and gave her the opportunity to become a magistrate. “I would like to thank my Chief District Court Judge, the honorable L. Dale Graham for his confidence in me while being under his supervision for these many, many years and choosing me as the first chief magistrate this county has had,” she said. “Judge Graham has been right there with us as we have had to sort out or adjust along our way with the magistrate being on the front line as I have heard him say so many times. Thanks to Judge Crosswhite for the support and reappointments during his time as resident superior court judge. They both have always had listening and helpful ears. The support has never gone unnoticed by me.”
Sanders also thanked her co-workers, calling them a great group and a family. “We are all on the front line together, so we have no choice but to be family. This job is a journey that no one will ever understand the logistics of being a magistrate unless they work the shoes for the position as a magistrate judge,” she said.
Sanders said she’s stayed committed and worked to uphold the position. “I have worked diligently to uphold my position in an honorable and professional way always,” she said. “The job as magistrate has never been taken lightly by me. It has not always been an easy journey but it’s a journey and adventure I will never forget. People may not totally understand that being an administrator of justice takes patience, courage and compassion along with other characteristics. But there were fun and happy moments also.
Sanders said her education as a magistrate didn’t stop with that first appointment. She took basic training and then continuous training throughout her career.
She has also been involved in the community, both through her job and personally. She is a part of the Iredell County Domestic Violence Task Force, has been on the board of Pharos Parenting (formerly SCAN) and has been a part of other organizations. She is a member of Antioch Baptist Church and is the church clerk and finance ministry chairperson as well as usher ministry chairperson and active with the trustee ministry. She is also active with the community newspaper, The Amity Hill Spirit, as well as serving as a board member for the Wayside Fire Department. Sanders is a member of Omega Chapter 242 Order of the Eastern Star, PHA (Cleveland) and was appointed District Deputy Grand Matron for District 31 of the Order of the Eastern Star, covering chapters in Iredell, Rowan and Davidson counties.
She is the daughter of Alma J. Ivery and has a daughter, Sedettra R. Bowen, who is married to William Bowen. She has one granddaughter, Sydney.
Upon concluding her career, Sanders said she views her 30-plus years as an honor. “It has been a pleasure to serve Iredell County, the state of North Carolina and have served with my fellow magistrate co-workers, law enforcement agencies and other local organizations with the county,” she said.