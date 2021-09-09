Iredell magistrate recognized with Order of the Long Leaf Pine

Sanders said Graham was the one who helped her and gave her the opportunity to become a magistrate. “I would like to thank my Chief District Court Judge, the honorable L. Dale Graham for his confidence in me while being under his supervision for these many, many years and choosing me as the first chief magistrate this county has had,” she said. “Judge Graham has been right there with us as we have had to sort out or adjust along our way with the magistrate being on the front line as I have heard him say so many times. Thanks to Judge Crosswhite for the support and reappointments during his time as resident superior court judge. They both have always had listening and helpful ears. The support has never gone unnoticed by me.”