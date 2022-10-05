Iredell library to host program on 'Using Newspapers for Genealogy'

Tuesday, May 10, 2022, struck me as a rather sad day in Statesville’s history. It was on May 10 that the last of the furniture and other boxed-up items were moved out of the Statesville Record & Landmark building at 222 E. Broad St. The Record & Landmark had occupied the building near downtown Statesville since October 1956. Iredell County’s first newspaper was the Iredell Express, started by Eugene B. Drake in December 1857. For the first time in 164 years, there is no city newspaper office in Statesville.

During the COVID pandemic, the Record & Landmark office had been closed to the public as had many businesses across the country. The paper was still published, but the editors, reporters and other staff members worked from home creating the paper electronically before it and the Mooresville Tribune were printed at the Winston-Salem Journal location.

Having proven that the paper could be published more efficiently and at a lower cost, Lee Enterprises decided to continue having the paper published with much of the staff working from home. Lee Enterprises owns the Statesville Record & Landmark, Mooresville Tribune, Hickory Daily Record, Morganton News Herald, Marion McDowell News, Concord Independent Tribune, Winston-Salem Journal and Greensboro News & Record.

The Record & Landmark building on East Broad Street was once the location of the Second Presbyterian Church, an African American church built by the Rev. Amos D. Billingsley in the 1880s. The Record & Landmark building was built in 1956 when Joseph P. “Jay” Huskins was over the paper. The building has now been sold to the American Renaissance School.

On Thursday, Local History Librarian Shellie Taylor will present a program on “Using Newspapers for Genealogy” at 6 p.m. at the Iredell County Public Library in Statesville. The Iredell County Public Library has the Statesville Record & Landmark back issues available online and on paper and microfilm. Genealogy and local history researchers use the papers regularly to look up marriages, obituaries and Iredell County history.

There were several historical items in the Record & Landmark office that have been relocated to the library in Statesville where they remain on loan for public display. The oldest item and perhaps the most historically important is the desk used by J.P. Caldwell while he was owner and editor of The Landmark from 1880 to 1892.

Caldwell purchased The Landmark from J.S. Ramsey in January 1880. The first issue of The Landmark under J.P. Caldwell lists him as, “JOS P. CALDWELL, Editor and Proprietor” and is published on Jan. 9, 1880. In his first editorial, Caldwell aligns himself and The Landmark with the Conservative-Democratic Party. During this period, newspapers were political instruments and the Republican Party was seen as the Northern party or party of Lincoln while the Democratic Party was seen as the Conservative party of the old South.

“Politics aside, I shall seek to make The LANDMARK a journal of interest to every class of subscribers. It will always have an eye to the material welfare of Statesville, Iredell and all the counties composing what is known as “the Northwestern corner.” Caldwell ends by saying, “With a due sense of the solemn responsibility that is upon me…. I lay before the public this my first issue of The Landmark.”

Joseph (J.P.) Pearson Caldwell (6/16/1853-11/22/1911) was the son of Joseph Pearson Caldwell Sr., a former state legislator from Iredell County in 1833 and 1834 and a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, from 1849-50 and 1851-52. J.P. was barely 2 weeks old when his father died, and at the age of 14, he entered the newspaper business working at the Statesville American for Eugene B. Drake and his son William P. Drake. The Statesville American had previously been the Iredell Express, but changed names in 1865 after the Civil War ended.

Caldwell left the Iredell Express when Drake aligned the paper with the Republican Party of Lincoln in 1872 and went to work at The Statesville Intelligencer, a Conservative (Democratic) party paper. The Intelligencer was started under Charles R. Jones in 1872 and was the forerunner of The Landmark. In January 1874, Jones relocated to Charlotte after purchasing the Charlotte Observer. Caldwell also left to work for newspapers in Charlotte and Raleigh.

On June 19, 1874, the first issue of The Landmark was published by owner John B. Hussey, a Statesville attorney. The Landmark was a Democratic Party paper published by Hussey and his brothers-in-law, E.G. Mallard and James Mallard. In 1877, Hussey sells The Landmark to J.S. Ramsey, who in January 1880, sells the paper to J.P. Caldwell who returns to Statesville.

Over the next 12 years, Caldwell redefined what a small-town weekly newspaper could be. Many of Caldwell’s contemporaries called The Landmark “the best newspaper in North Carolina, weekly or daily.” In January 1892, Caldwell and Daniel Augustus Tompkins purchased the Charlotte Chronicle, the successor to the Charlotte Observer and sold half interest in The Landmark to Rufus Reid Clark who took over as The Landmark’s editor.

Caldwell changed the name of the Chronicle back to the Charlotte Observer and as the paper’s editor, turned the Charlotte Observer into the most important newspaper in N.C. and one of the most important in the South. In 1900, he would help revolutionize newspaper editorials when he broke with the Democratic Party in N.C. and refused to endorse William Jennings Bryan for president. In doing so, Caldwell made the Charlotte Observer into an independent newspaper free from political party control.

The Charlotte Observer under J.P. Caldwell became a “newspaper of record,” a newspaper whose editorials and news stories were accurate and authoritative with creditable sources. Caldwell sold his half ownership of The Landmark to Rufus Clark in 1907. On March 8, 1909, Caldwell suffered a stroke of paralysis and was unable to continue as the Observer editor. During his life, he had been a supporter of medical care for the mentally ill and served for a time as the director of the State Hospital in Morganton. He was cared for there at his request until his death on Nov. 22, 1911. J.P. Caldwell is buried in his hometown of Statesville in Oakwood Cemetery.

Kept on top of J.P. Caldwell’s desk was another piece of furniture built by John Elam Cochrane (8/29/1858-12/26/1920) whom we believe also made the desk in the 1880s.

Cochrane was a master wood craftsman who ran an art gallery in Statesville selling easels, molding, showcases, curtain poles and fixtures. In the July 26, 1895, issue of The Landmark, an ad by Cockrane reads, “I will make any article of furniture from original designs.” If you could describe it and it could be made out of wood, Cockrane could built it.

The piece on top of Caldwell’s desk was an upright piece of furniture made with cubby holes to separate and store items such as mail, bills or business papers. A metal tag on the front identifies it as having been built by “John E. Cochrane, Statesville, N.C.” Cochrane would later relocate to Charlotte, where he built showcases before relocating to Lincolnton where he founded Cochrane Hardwood Mfg. Co. in 1905 with his wife, Emma McCoy Cochrane. Cochrane Furniture operated for more than 100 years before closing in 2009.

J.P. Caldwell’s growth as a newspaperman began while he was over The Landmark in Statesville. When he took over The Landmark in 1880, he was firmly opposed to any government spending that involved new taxes. For instance, he opposed the creation of public schools as it would involve taxpayer money and more government, but gradually he changed his position and became a supporter of public schools.

During J.P.’s day, the newspaper office was a meeting place for local officials, businessmen and pretty much anyone who came into town and wanted to hear the latest news or talk politics. J.P. referred to them as “the boys” and would report on what “the boys” thought about a local news item. The Landmark — and later the Statesville Record & Landmark — offices were important fixtures in Statesville and were part of the city’s identity.

J.P. Caldwell’s desk along with other historic items from the newspaper are now on display in the Local History Room at the Iredell County Public Library in Statesville.