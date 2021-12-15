Iredell Library seeks to tell stories of those buried at Cedar Tree Cemetery

There’s a mass grave in Iredell County. It’s not too far outside of Downtown Statesville really. People drive near it all the time. Its off of Garner Bagnal Boulevard (U.S. 70) near the Ramada Inn in the area behind L. Gordon’s Iron & Metal Co. Inc.

Viola Campbell, born in Iredell in 1903 is there. She married Romas Franklin Campbell on June 4, 1921, but the marriage only lasted five years until she died on July 11, 1926.

The best way to find the location of the grave is to stand in the parking lot of the Ramada Inn facing the hotel and then go right up a little hill. You can’t get in though, as there’s a locked metal fence surrounding the site.

Aunt Millie Hampton is there. The Landmark, on April 22, 1919, wrote about her when she died saying, “Aunt Millie Hampton, an aged negro who was for many years a well-known washer woman about town died a few days ago.” She was described as elderly at her death and may have been born in 1846 or maybe 1837. She was born a slave and would never have known her date of birth.