Iredell library receives donated books from Fort Dobbs DAR chapter

The Fort Dobbs Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution presented five new books to Iredell County Public Library's history section.

As we come upon July Fourth, this is a perfect time to read about the U.S. Constitution. DAR received an donation from an anonymous source, and the books were donated to the library as a result.

Two copies each of "We the People: The United States Constitution Explored and Explained" by Aura Lewis and Evan Sargent and "For Which We Stand: How Our Government Works and Why It Matters" by Jeff Foster and one copy of "The Constitution Decoded: A Guide to the Document That Shapes Our Nation" by Katie Kennedy, were donated.

The DAR also donated the following from its budget: "Congress's Own: A Canadian Regiment, The Continental Army, and American Union" by Holly A. Mayer; "Washington at the Plow: The Founding Farm and the Question of Slavery" by Bruce A. Ragsdale; and "A Brave and Cunning Prince: The Great Chief Opechanough and the War for America" by James Horn.