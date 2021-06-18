 Skip to main content
Iredell Laboratory receives College of American Pathologists Accreditation
Iredell Laboratory receives College of American Pathologists Accreditation

Iredell Health System’s laboratory was recently awarded the prestigious College of American Pathologists (CAP) laboratory accreditation. The only CAP-accredited laboratory in the county, Iredell’s laboratory has received CAP accreditations for 41 years.

The lab plans to continue to maintain the accreditation every two years, considered the gold standard in lab accreditation.

To earn CAP accreditation, Iredell’s laboratory adhered to and maintained thousands of detailed laboratory standards. The lab received an on-site inspection in which inspectors reviewed laboratory policies, procedures, quality control records, laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program records, and overall laboratory management.

Each year, CAP updates its checklist incorporating the latest best practices developed with input from more than 500 pathologists. This checklist provides a clear roadmap for laboratory excellence, upholding the highest quality standards.

“We strive to provide the highest quality of diagnostic service for our patients and health care providers at Iredell Health System,” said Mark Berry, Iredell Health System’s laboratory director.

Iredell laboratory provides testing services in clinical chemistry, hematology, coagulation, blood bank, point of care testing, pathology, histology, cytology, urinalysis, lab information systems, microbiology, molecular microbiology, immunology, reference laboratory phlebotomy, and outpatient laboratory services. All of these areas are staffed with highly trained professional technologists under the supervision of board-certified pathologist, Dr. Georgia Olympio, a CAP inspector herself who has led more than 35 inspection teams.

Iredell Health System’s laboratory provides outpatient services and round-the-clock, 24/7 inpatient services. Especially in this past year, consumed with the global pandemic, the Iredell laboratory team has worked countless, tireless hours to ensure the well-being of their patients. “Our laboratory was an integral part of the team of health care workers that helped fight against COVID-19, providing testing during the pandemic. During that time, the laboratory team continued to prepare for CAP inspection, and we achieved one of our best scores,” said Berry. “Through it all, the administration and management teams at Iredell Health System have been supportive in helping us achieve this accreditation goal for our patients and providers,” he added.

About Iredell Health System

 Iredell Health System includes Iredell Memorial Hospital; Iredell Mooresville; Iredell Home Health; Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center; Community and Corporate Wellness; Occupational Medicine; the Iredell Physician Network and more. Iredell Memorial Hospital is the largest and only nonprofit hospital in Iredell County. The comprehensive healthcare facility has 247 beds; more than 1,700 employees; and has 260 physicians representing various specialties. Centers of excellence include Women’s and Children’s; Cardiovascular; Cancer; Surgical Services and Wellness & Prevention. The Health System’s newest campus, Iredell Mooresville, is home to the area’s only 24-hour urgent care facility, as well as an ambulatory surgery center, imaging center, rehabilitation services, and physician practices. The mission of Iredell Health System is to inspire wellbeing. For a comprehensive list of services and programs, visit www.iredellhealth.org. 

