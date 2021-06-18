Iredell Laboratory receives College of American Pathologists Accreditation

Iredell Health System’s laboratory provides outpatient services and round-the-clock, 24/7 inpatient services. Especially in this past year, consumed with the global pandemic, the Iredell laboratory team has worked countless, tireless hours to ensure the well-being of their patients. “Our laboratory was an integral part of the team of health care workers that helped fight against COVID-19, providing testing during the pandemic. During that time, the laboratory team continued to prepare for CAP inspection, and we achieved one of our best scores,” said Berry. “Through it all, the administration and management teams at Iredell Health System have been supportive in helping us achieve this accreditation goal for our patients and providers,” he added.