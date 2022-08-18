Iredell K-9 helps capture man wanted for fleeing from traffic stop

A Vale man who tried to elude deputies early Wednesday morning on a traffic stop was arrested a short time later, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Jason Bart Johnson, 44, is facing charges of felony fleeing to elude and possession of a stolen motor vehicle and misdemeanor charges of resisting a public officer, careless and reckless driving, injury to real property and driving while license is revoked. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.

Campbell, in a news release, said that early Wednesday morning, Deputy Christian Levan tried to stop a vehicle on Wilkesboro Highway for a traffic violation. The driver of the car pulled into the Food Lion parking lot on Wilkesboro Highway and then drove off at a high rate of speed, Campbell said.

Levan lost sight of the vehicle for a brief period as other deputies responded to assist.

Deputy Graycn Wyatt found the vehicle one mile north of the parking lot. It had been wrecked and abandoned. After further investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle, a 2013 Nissan Maxima, had earlier been reported stolen to the Statesville Police Department.

Deputy Nathan Hodges and his K-9 Levi responded and began tracking the suspect. Levi led the deputies in the direction of Scotts Creek Road, where the suspect, Johnson, was found in a yard, attempting to hide, Campbell said.

Johnson’s history includes felony charges of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, obtain property by false pretense, breaking or entering, larceny and attempt to obtain property by false pretense, and misdemeanor charges of noise ordinance violation, resisting a public officer, possession of marijuana, injury to personal property, assault inflicting serious injury, assault on a female, possession of Schedule IV, reckless driving to endanger, larceny, communicating threats, possession of Schedule III, DWI and second-degree trespass.