Iredell Imaging at Mooresville earns ACR accreditation

Are you in need of imaging studies? Iredell Imaging at Mooresville has recently been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in computed tomography (CT), ultrasound and mammography from the American College of Radiology (ACR).

CT scanning, sometimes called CAT scanning, is a noninvasive medical test that helps physicians diagnose and tailor treatments for various medical conditions. You may need a CT scan to check for injuries, tumors, signs of stroke or to examine organs and bones.

Ultrasound imaging, also known as sonography, uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of internal body parts to help providers diagnose illness, injury or other medical problems. Ultrasounds are common in pregnancy as this test uses sound waves to create pictures of your baby.

Iredell Imaging also received accreditation in mammography. Mammography is a specific type of imaging test that uses a low-dose X-ray system to examine breasts. A mammography exam, called a mammogram, is used to aid in the early detection and diagnosis of breast diseases in women.