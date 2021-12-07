Iredell Imaging at Mooresville earns ACR accreditation

Are you in need of imaging studies? Iredell Imaging at Mooresville has recently been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in computed tomography (CT), ultrasound and mammography from the American College of Radiology (ACR).
CT scanning, sometimes called CAT scanning, is a noninvasive medical test that helps physicians diagnose and tailor treatments for various medical conditions. You may need a CT scan to check for injuries, tumors, signs of stroke or to examine organs and bones.
Ultrasound imaging, also known as sonography, uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of internal body parts to help providers diagnose illness, injury or other medical problems. Ultrasounds are common in pregnancy as this test uses sound waves to create pictures of your baby.
Iredell Imaging also received accreditation in mammography. Mammography is a specific type of imaging test that uses a low-dose X-ray system to examine breasts. A mammography exam, called a mammogram, is used to aid in the early detection and diagnosis of breast diseases in women.
“With ACR accreditation, we can demonstrate to our patients, payers and referring physicians that we are committed to providing the safest and highest quality of care possible,” said Ross Peele, imaging supervisor for the center.
The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards.
To earn this voluntary accreditation, Iredell Imaging went through a vigorous review process to ensure it meets nationally-accepted standards of care. The imaging center received a peer-review evaluation from board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field.
Image quality, personnel qualifications, equipment requirements, quality control procedures, quality assurance and efforts in continuous improvement were assessed during the evaluation.
This accreditation also confirms that Iredell Imaging is committed to using the newest techniques and the lowest possible radiation doses to obtain the best quality images and assist in clinical diagnoses and treatments.
Iredell Imaging at Mooresville is a community-centered imaging facility, ready to contribute to the improved health of the community.
“Here at Iredell Imaging, the patients are our neighbors and friends. We treat them like the family they are, and we strive to give them the best possible care that an organization can give,” said Peele.