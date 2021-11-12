Iredell Hospice and Palliative Care honors local veterans

Their service to our country may have taken place years ago, but residents of local assisted living and skilled facilities were appreciative of the recognition they received on Thursday in honor of Veterans Day.

Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County (HPCIC) held “We Honor Veterans” ceremonies at Maple Leaf Health Care, Mill Creek Manor and Brookdale Peachtree, providing veterans with certificates, pins, flags and the opportunity to share community around their service.

“Veterans in nursing home facilities are often forgotten about,” said Paula Gardner of Maple Leaf Health Care. “It’s people like Hospice of Iredell that recognize them and make a difference in their lives and honor what our veterans have done for you, me, our families and our country.”

The veterans honored represented many branches of service, and the ceremonies were personalized in recognition of their unique contributions.

“It was an incredible honor to share time with veterans in our community, and to ensure those living in local facilities are recognized on this very meaningful day,” said HPCIC outreach liaison Leann Dagenhart. “We are dedicated to paying special tribute to those who have served, and making sure they know their service is valued.”

HPCIC’s “We Honor Veterans” program is designed to meet the unique needs of veterans and their families as they near end-of-life. To learn more about HPCIC services, visit www.HOIC.org.