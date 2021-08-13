Iredell Home Health achieves accreditation with ACHC

Iredell Home Health, part of Iredell Health System, has recently achieved accreditation with its new accrediting body, the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), for its dedication and commitment to delivering the highest quality of services to its patients.

Iredell Home Health was acquired by Iredell Memorial Hospital in 1998, and previously, both Iredell Home Health and the hospital were accredited through The Joint Commission. “Over the past few years, we’ve researched and felt a transition to an accrediting organization with a focus on home health and hospice was a better fit for our organization,” said Linda Thompson, director of Iredell Home Health.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Accreditation is a process through which health care organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care. ACHC is a nonprofit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. ACHC is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has CMS deeming authority for Home Health, Hospice, and DMEPOS.