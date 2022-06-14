Iredell Historical Society to host program on Carnation Milk Company

The Iredell Historical Society will host a meeting to discuss the former Carnation Milk Co. in Statesville.

The meeting will be held on June 20 at 7 p.m. at the Iredell County Agricultural Center, 444 Bristol Drive.

Sam Hall of the historical society said Joel Reese, local history librarian at the Iredell County Public Library, will present information on the history of the plant, which was on West Front Street.

He said former employees also are expected to attend and share stories of their time there, as are those who sold milk to the company.

The public is invited to attend.

For information, call Hall at 704-880-0846.