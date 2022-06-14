 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iredell Historical Society to host program on Carnation Milk Company

8-3 Archive

The world’s largest milk can adorns the flagpole at the new Statesville Carnation Milk plant in 1940 at 1800 W. Front St. Photographer Max Tharpe was on hand to capture the grand opening event, complete with plenty of Carnation Ice Cream and ice cold Coca-Colas. That’s a five-piece jazz band performing on the back of a flatbed truck.

 Photo courtesy the Iredell County Library via the Statesville Historical Collection

The Iredell Historical Society will host a meeting to discuss the former Carnation Milk Co. in Statesville.

The meeting will be held on June 20 at 7 p.m. at the Iredell County Agricultural Center, 444 Bristol Drive.

Sam Hall of the historical society said Joel Reese, local history librarian at the Iredell County Public Library, will present information on the history of the plant, which was on West Front Street.

He said former employees also are expected to attend and share stories of their time there, as are those who sold milk to the company.

The public is invited to attend.

For information, call Hall at 704-880-0846.

