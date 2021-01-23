Iredell Health's Skilled Nursing Facility receives high performing rating

Always well-staffed, Iredell’s facility tripled the North Carolina average in its availability of registered nurses and physical rehabilitation therapists. The facility showed its commitment to safety by outperforming other facilities across the board – maintaining a low level of complaints, going the year without a patient experiencing a major injury from a fall, and administering a flu vaccine to 98 percent of its patients.

The percentage of the Skilled Nursing Facility’s patients needing to go to the emergency department during their stay was less than half the North Carolina average, further indicating the facility’s high quality of care. Four out of five Iredell Skilled Nursing patients received more than the minimum amount of therapy they needed, an amount 35 percent better than the state average. And more than 73 percent of its patients who were discharged were able to return home.