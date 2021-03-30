Iredell Health's Pizzoni leader of orchestra of staff, volunteers

“I have a can-do attitude. I don’t look at things as they can’t be done; I look at things as how to get them done,” said Pizzorni. “At the beginning, it was a challenge, but it was exciting to be part of planning something that has never been done before and to see just how well it went.”

Early on, when healthcare providers were submitting applications to be vaccine providers to the state of North Carolina, President & CEO of Iredell Health System John Green had elected to make Iredell Health System an “open-site clinic.” That meant that Iredell Health System would not just vaccinate its employees, but would have a state-obligated commitment to vaccinate its community as well. It’s a commitment the Health System has been more than happy to meet, and one that couldn’t be done with Pizzorni’s leadership, as well as the team working with him.

As of March 22, Pizzorni has led Iredell Health System in vaccinating more than 30,000 people in Iredell and the surrounding counties.

According to Pizzorni, gathering the right resources on a strict timeline was initially a challenge. From the actual vaccine doses to the scheduling software, to printed papers, vaccine cards, tents, pencils, and sanitation equipment – so many resources go into actually planning a clinic.