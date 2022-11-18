Iredell Health System's Skilled Nursing Facility receives high performing rating

Since Iredell Memorial became the first North Carolina hospital to receive a Certificate of Need for transitional care just over a decade ago, its skilled nursing facility has fulfilled the need of bringing together acute hospital care with community skilled nursing, and is being recognized for its outstanding level of patient care.

Iredell Health System’s skilled nursing facility was recently named one of the best nursing homes for 2022-23 by "U.S. News & World Report," a global authority in health care ranking.

Iredell Skilled Nursing achieved the rating of 5 out of 5 and has a short-term rehabilitation rating of High Performing, the highest possible score. The rating evaluates the skilled nursing facility’s quality of post-acute care for patients recovering from a hospital stay, such as after a stroke, heart attack, infection or accidental injury.

According to the "U.S. News & World Report," more than 1.1 million individuals, including 1 in 10 individuals age 85 and above, will reside in a U.S. nursing home on any given morning this year.

And while the quality of care provided at the more than 15,000 skilled nursing facilities varies widely, Iredell Skilled Nursing outperformed state and national averages on all of the U.S. News’ quality measures. These measures include categories such as nurse staffing, physical therapist staffing, prevention of falls, patients able to return home, and low infection rate, among others.

In fact, of the 15,178 skilled nursing facilities evaluated, only 1,658 were considered high performing in short-term rehabilitation. More specifically, in the Charlotte area, there are 86 skilled nursing facilities, and Iredell Skilled Nursing is one of the seven facilities that received a 5 out of 5, high performing ranking.

“I think it’s a huge accomplishment for the facility, as it shows the dedication and hard work of all the staff. It’s one thing for us to say we give great care, but it truly takes it to another level for an outside entity to recognize those achievements with this award,” said Lindsay Smith, administrator of Iredell Skilled Nursing.

Even though Iredell Skilled Nursing is within Iredell Memorial Hospital, it is a separate service. However, its residents have access to all of the hospital’s services if needed. Iredell Skilled Nursing has 48 private beds, allowing for personalized, high-quality care. The skilled nursing facility offers physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, intravenous drug therapy, and wound care, all from a highly-qualified interdisciplinary team.

“I am so proud to be a part of such an amazing team here at Iredell Skilled Nursing. This award only verifies that as a team we continue to do what is right while serving our community,” said Christy Sturgill, RN, director of skilled nursing.

To be cared for in this facility, a patient’s health needs must meet the federal definition of skilled care.

“We are happy to give tours to patients and families prior to admissions because making an educated decision about your loved one’s care is of utmost importance,” said Sturgill.

Patients and their families can call Iredell’s skilled nursing facility at 704-873-5661.