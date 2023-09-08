Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, is welcomed Maria Tletee, MD, to Iredell Internal Medicine.

Tletee is an internal medicine physician who chose her specialty because it fuels her passion for patient care, lifelong learning, and aligns with her desire to make a difference in her patients’ lives.

“I enjoy following each patient’s journey, starting from the diagnostic challenge, adjusting treatments, and ending with the thrill of seeing a patient improve,” said Tletee.

Tletee believes in preventive care, continuous learning, evidence-based treatment, and communication and empathy as components of her approach to medical care.

“Every patient is valued, and their wellbeing is important to me. When patients first meet me, they can expect get-to-know-you questions, so I can establish a rapport and create the best healthcare plan for them,” she said.

Tletee received her medical degree from Syrian Private University in Syria and completed her medical residency at St. Barnabas Health System in New York. She is a member of the American Medical Association.

Originally from Syria, Tletee has traveled to many different countries before relocating to the United States. Tletee is fluent in English and Arabic. She is married and enjoys socializing, cooking, shopping, and road trips.

Her favorite health tip is to be proactive.

“Applying preventive measures will dynamically change your overall health and general wellbeing,” she said.

Tletee will practice at Iredell Internal Medicine, located at 757 Bryant St. in Statesville. If you would like to schedule an appointment with Dr. Tletee, call 704-873-5658.