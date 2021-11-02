 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell Health System welcomes physician assistant to Tondo Internal Medicine and Care Transitions
0 Comments
alert top story

Iredell Health System welcomes physician assistant to Tondo Internal Medicine and Care Transitions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Iredell Health System and the Iredell Physician Network welcome Karen Rohde to Tondo Internal Medicine and Iredell Care Transitions.

Rohde is a certified physician assistant with more than 20 years of experience in the emergency room, working in Iredell’s emergency department for eight of those years. She also has experience in occupational medicine, urgent care, primary care and industry medicine and has worked as a medical examiner for Department of Transportation certifications.

Upon first meeting Rohde, patients can expect approachability and attentiveness. She believes in active listening as a means to problem-solve.

“Everyone is unique and has different concerns and problems. I love to be able to really listen and help my patients solve those individual problems,” she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rohde’s goal for her patients is to be as healthy as they can and work toward continuous health improvement as a team.

Soon after graduating high school, Rohde worked as an operating room technician. Because of her love for medicine, Rohde went on to earn her degree in physician assistant studies from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

When she is not taking care of her patients, Rohde enjoys spending time with her family, going to the beach, cooking and walking her dog.

Her favorite healthy tip for patients is to schedule regular visits with their care provider.

“From education to medicine, any obstacle in your health can be overcome with the help from a provider,” Rohde said. "Fear of results should not deter you from making an appointment with your provider. Even small steps toward a positive change can make a big difference in your life."

Rohde will practice at Tondo Internal Medicine, 510 N. Main St., Troutman. To schedule an appointment, call 704-528- 3721.

Karen Rohde headshot.jpg

Rhode

 KEN POWERS PHOTOGRAPHY

About Iredell Health System

Iredell Health System includes Iredell Memorial Hospital, Iredell Mooresville, Iredell Home Health, Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center, the community and corporate wellness programs, occupational medicine, and the Iredell Physician Network.

Iredell Memorial Hospital is the largest and only nonprofit hospital in Iredell County. The comprehensive health care facility has 247 beds, more than 1,700 employees, and 260 physicians representing various specialties. Its centers of excellence are women and children, cardiovascular, cancer, surgical services, and wellness and prevention.

Its newest campus, Iredell Mooresville, has the area’s only 24-hour urgent care facility, ambulatory surgery and imaging centers, rehabilitation services and physician practices.

The mission of Iredell Health System is to inspire well-being. For information, visit iredellhealth.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Josh Cavallo is the first top-flight professional footballer to come out as gay

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert