Iredell Health System welcomes physician assistant to Tondo Internal Medicine and Care Transitions

Iredell Health System and the Iredell Physician Network welcome Karen Rohde to Tondo Internal Medicine and Iredell Care Transitions.
Rohde is a certified physician assistant with more than 20 years of experience in the emergency room, working in Iredell’s emergency department for eight of those years. She also has experience in occupational medicine, urgent care, primary care and industry medicine and has worked as a medical examiner for Department of Transportation certifications.
Upon first meeting Rohde, patients can expect approachability and attentiveness. She believes in active listening as a means to problem-solve.
“Everyone is unique and has different concerns and problems. I love to be able to really listen and help my patients solve those individual problems,” she said.
Rohde’s goal for her patients is to be as healthy as they can and work toward continuous health improvement as a team.
Soon after graduating high school, Rohde worked as an operating room technician. Because of her love for medicine, Rohde went on to earn her degree in physician assistant studies from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.
When she is not taking care of her patients, Rohde enjoys spending time with her family, going to the beach, cooking and walking her dog.
Her favorite healthy tip for patients is to schedule regular visits with their care provider.
“From education to medicine, any obstacle in your health can be overcome with the help from a provider,” Rohde said. "Fear of results should not deter you from making an appointment with your provider. Even small steps toward a positive change can make a big difference in your life."
Rohde will practice at Tondo Internal Medicine, 510 N. Main St., Troutman. To schedule an appointment, call 704-528- 3721.