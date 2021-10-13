Iredell Health System welcomes new wellness nurse to Wellness and Diabetes Center

Iredell Health System welcomes Amy Brant, RN, BSN, CDCES, to the Iredell Wellness and Diabetes Center.

Brant will be the program manager for Iredell Wellness and Diabetes Center and the corporate wellness nurse for the town of Mooresville. She also will be the wellness nurse for the employees of Iredell Hospice & Palliative Care in Statesville and Mooresville.

Brant is a certified diabetes care and education specialist and is eager to support her patients in their wellness journeys. She started her nursing career in critical care and later went on to help manage an inpatient diabetes management program.

For the past three years, Brant has worked in a primary care setting, helping educate those living with diabetes.

“My passion is to educate people on how to live their most healthy life while focusing on wellness and prevention as often as possible,” she said.