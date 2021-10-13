Iredell Health System welcomes new wellness nurse to Wellness and Diabetes Center

Iredell Health System welcomes Amy Brant, RN, BSN, CDCES, to the Iredell Wellness and Diabetes Center.
Brant will be the program manager for Iredell Wellness and Diabetes Center and the corporate wellness nurse for the town of Mooresville. She also will be the wellness nurse for the employees of Iredell Hospice & Palliative Care in Statesville and Mooresville.
Brant is a certified diabetes care and education specialist and is eager to support her patients in their wellness journeys. She started her nursing career in critical care and later went on to help manage an inpatient diabetes management program.
For the past three years, Brant has worked in a primary care setting, helping educate those living with diabetes.
“My passion is to educate people on how to live their most healthy life while focusing on wellness and prevention as often as possible,” she said.
Brant earned her Bachelor of Science in communication studies from California State University at Long Beach, California. In 2012, she went back to school to earn her license as a registered nurse from Riverside College in California. Brant then went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Western Governors University in 2015. Brant relocated to Mooresville in 2017 and is excited to continue serving her community.
She and her husband have one daughter and two very spoiled dogs. In her free time, she enjoys being on the lake, going to rodeos, listening to music, reading and cooking.
Iredell Wellness and Diabetes Center is the only Iredell County program certified by the American Diabetes Association as meeting the national standards for diabetes self-management education. The wellness center is at 285 N. Main Street, Suite D, Troutman.
For information on diabetes and other services provided at the Wellness and Diabetes Center, call 704-878-4556.