Iredell Health System welcomes new wellness nurse to Wellness and Diabetes Center
Iredell Health System welcomes new wellness nurse to Wellness and Diabetes Center

Iredell Health System welcomes Amy Brant, RN, BSN, CDCES, to the Iredell Wellness and Diabetes Center.

Brant will be the program manager for Iredell Wellness and Diabetes Center and the corporate wellness nurse for the town of Mooresville. She also will be the wellness nurse for the employees of Iredell Hospice & Palliative Care in Statesville and Mooresville.

Brant is a certified diabetes care and education specialist and is eager to support her patients in their wellness journeys. She started her nursing career in critical care and later went on to help manage an inpatient diabetes management program.

For the past three years, Brant has worked in a primary care setting, helping educate those living with diabetes.

“My passion is to educate people on how to live their most healthy life while focusing on wellness and prevention as often as possible,” she said.

Brant earned her Bachelor of Science in communication studies from California State University at Long Beach, California. In 2012, she went back to school to earn her license as a registered nurse from Riverside College in California. Brant then went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Western Governors University in 2015. Brant relocated to Mooresville in 2017 and is excited to continue serving her community.

She and her husband have one daughter and two very spoiled dogs. In her free time, she enjoys being on the lake, going to rodeos, listening to music, reading and cooking.

Iredell Wellness and Diabetes Center is the only Iredell County program certified by the American Diabetes Association as meeting the national standards for diabetes self-management education. The wellness center is at 285 N. Main Street, Suite D, Troutman.

For information on diabetes and other services provided at the Wellness and Diabetes Center, call 704-878-4556. 

About Iredell Health System

Iredell Health System includes Iredell Memorial Hospital, Iredell Mooresville, Iredell Home Health, Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center, the Community and Corporate Wellness programs, Occupational Medicine, and the Iredell Physician Network. Iredell Memorial Hospital is the largest and only nonprofit hospital in Iredell County. The comprehensive health care facility has 247 beds, more than 1,700 employees, and 260 physicians representing various specialties. Its centers of excellence are women and children, cardiovascular, cancer, surgical services, and wellness and prevention. Its newest campus, Iredell Mooresville, is home to the area’s only 24-hour urgent care facility, as well as an ambulatory surgery and imaging centers, rehabilitation services and physician practices. The mission of Iredell Health System is to inspire well-being. For information, visit www.iredellhealth.org.

