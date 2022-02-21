Iredell Health System welcomes new physician to Family Care Center of Mooresville

Iredell Health System and the Iredell Physician Network have welcomed Dr. Nadia Nasser to Family Care Center of Mooresville.

Nasser is a physician with four years of internal medicine experience. She chose her specialty as it allows her to study a wide variety of medical conditions and to aid her patients in their long-term health and well-being.

She believes in integrating all aspects of a patient’s unique health into her medical decision-making. Upon first meeting Nasser, patients can expect to be treated with compassionate, attentive care.

“My goal is to help my patients better understand their health goals and to prevent future diseases,” she said.

Nasser earned her medical degree from the American University of Antigua, located in Antigua and Barbuda. She completed her residency through the Wayne State University Sinai-Grace program at Detroit Medical Center in Detroit.

She has lived in Michigan for the majority of her life but is excited to begin working in Mooresville. When not taking care of her patients, Nasser enjoys cooking and spending time with her friends and family. In addition to English, Nasser also is fluent in Arabic.