Iredell Health System welcomes new physician to Family Care Center of Mooresville
Iredell Health System welcomes new physician to Family Care Center of Mooresville

Iredell Health System and the Iredell Physician Network have welcomed Dr. Nadia Nasser to Family Care Center of Mooresville.

Nasser is a physician with four years of internal medicine experience. She chose her specialty as it allows her to study a wide variety of medical conditions and to aid her patients in their long-term health and well-being.

She believes in integrating all aspects of a patient’s unique health into her medical decision-making. Upon first meeting Nasser, patients can expect to be treated with compassionate, attentive care.

“My goal is to help my patients better understand their health goals and to prevent future diseases,” she said.

Nasser earned her medical degree from the American University of Antigua, located in Antigua and Barbuda. She completed her residency through the Wayne State University Sinai-Grace program at Detroit Medical Center in Detroit.

She has lived in Michigan for the majority of her life but is excited to begin working in Mooresville. When not taking care of her patients, Nasser enjoys cooking and spending time with her friends and family. In addition to English, Nasser also is fluent in Arabic.

Her favorite tip is to maintain healthy eating habits and partake in regular exercise.

Nasser will practice at the Family Care Center of Mooresville, 653 Bluefield Road, on the second floor of the new Iredell Mooresville building.

To schedule an appointment, call 704-360-6480.

About Iredell Health System

Iredell Health System includes Iredell Memorial Hospital; Iredell Mooresville; Iredell Home Health; Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center; Community and Corporate Wellness; Occupational Medicine;

the Iredell Physician Network and more. Iredell Memorial Hospital is the largest and only nonprofit hospital in Iredell County. The comprehensive healthcare facility has 247 beds; more than 1,700 employees; and has 260 physicians representing various specialties. Centers of excellence include Women’s and Children’s; Cardiovascular; Cancer; Surgical Services and Wellness & Prevention. The Health System’s newest campus, Iredell Mooresville, is home to the area’s only 24-hour urgent care facility, as well as an ambulatory surgery center, imaging center, rehabilitation services, and physician practices. The mission of Iredell Health System is to inspire wellbeing. For a comprehensive list of

services and programs, visit www.iredellhealth.org. 

