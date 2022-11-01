Iredell Health System welcomes new family nurse practitioner to Taylorsville practice

Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, welcomed Dana Pennell Short, FNP-C, to Family Care Center of Taylorsville.

Short has eight years of experience as a family nurse practitioner (FNP). Prior to earning her FNP certification, Short spent 24 years as a nurse in various medical units, including critical care, emergency room and telemetry.

Short believes in an all-encompassing approach to medical care, treating the whole person, not just their symptoms. She helps patients meet their needs so they may have a better, higher quality of life. Her goal is to build a trusting relationship with her patients and encourage routine preventive care.

Upon their first appointment with Short, patients can expect to be treated with kindness and care in a relaxed, calming environment.

“I create a laid-back atmosphere so patients can ease their minds and open up to me. I want my patients to feel as comfortable as possible,” said Short.

Short received both her bachelor of science in nursing and her master’s in nursing as a family nurse practitioner from Western Carolina University in Cullowhee. She is board-certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Short is an active member of her church as a youth leader and Sunday school teacher. When not treating patients, Short loves to spend time with her husband, two children and two grandchildren. She also enjoys four-wheeling, working outside in her yard and hunting.

Her favorite health tip is to get enough sleep each night.

Short will practice at Family Care Center of Taylorsville, at 1668 N.C. 16 South. If you would like to schedule an appointment with Dana Short, call 828-632-9736.