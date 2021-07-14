 Skip to main content
Iredell Health System welcomes new director of 3 North
  Updated
Diane Hamby is the new director of 3 North at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Diane Hamby, MSN, RN, MSHA, is the new director of 3 North at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Hamby has extensive experience in the health care field, first working as a registered nurse for 30 years. She began as a medical-surgical nurse right out of college and then worked as a nurse in the nephrology and oncology departments before moving to the dialysis department. She also worked as an acute care nurse at various hospitals and as an outpatient care nurse for four years. She has always had a desire to help others and wanted to be a nurse since she was a child.

“My goal is to help both patients and staff to make better decisions and to make their life better, even by little things. Like making someone laugh when they’re having a bad day,” said Hamby.

As the director of 3 North, Hamby wishes to encourage her staff and ensure that her patients receive the best possible care and the best outcome that they can. Hamby earned her degree as a registered nurse from Mitchell Community College in Statesville, before pursuing her bachelor’s in nursing from Ameritech College of Healthcare in Draper, Utah. After receiving her bachelor’s degree, Hamby earned her master’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. In her free time, Hamby enjoys spending time with her children and grandchildren and traveling to watch her son bowl.

“I am excited to be here. If you can connect with a patient for five seconds, you can make them smile or make their day just a little bit better. That’s what we as health care professionals are supposed to be doing,” said Hamby.

About Iredell Health System

Iredell Health System includes Iredell Memorial Hospital; Iredell Mooresville; Iredell Home Health; Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center; Community and Corporate Wellness; Occupational Medicine; the Iredell Physician Network and more. Iredell Memorial Hospital is the largest and only nonprofit hospital in Iredell County. The comprehensive healthcare facility has 247 beds; more than 1,700 employees; and has 260 physicians representing various specialties. Centers of excellence include Women’s and Children’s; Cardiovascular; Cancer; Surgical Services and Wellness & Prevention. The Health System’s newest campus, Iredell Mooresville, is home to the area’s only 24-hour urgent care facility, as well as an ambulatory surgery center, imaging center, rehabilitation services, and physician practices. The mission of Iredell Health System is to inspire wellbeing. For a comprehensive list of services and programs, visit www.iredellhealth.org. 

