Iredell Health System welcomes new director of 3 North

Diane Hamby, MSN, RN, MSHA, is the new director of 3 North at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Hamby has extensive experience in the health care field, first working as a registered nurse for 30 years. She began as a medical-surgical nurse right out of college and then worked as a nurse in the nephrology and oncology departments before moving to the dialysis department. She also worked as an acute care nurse at various hospitals and as an outpatient care nurse for four years. She has always had a desire to help others and wanted to be a nurse since she was a child.

“My goal is to help both patients and staff to make better decisions and to make their life better, even by little things. Like making someone laugh when they’re having a bad day,” said Hamby.