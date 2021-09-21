Iredell Health System welcomes new clinical social worker to Iredell Psychiatry

Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, welcomes Cassandra Allen MSW, LCSW-A, LCAS-A, EMDR, to Iredell Psychiatry.
Allen is a licensed clinical social worker with 15 years of experience and a passion for holistic patient care. She uses a bio-psychosocial approach to patient care in both the medical and psychological settings. Allen’s patients can expect to be greeted with a warm, friendly smile.
“My ultimate goal for my patients is to see them heal from their trauma so that they may live a life free from symptoms that affect their behaviors and emotion relationships,” Allen said.
She believes mindfulness is the key to overall health as it helps individuals become fully present and aware in both their mind and body in order to focus on one event at a time, allowing them to heal.
Allen received a bachelor of social work from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
She then earned a master of social work, with a concentration in clinical social work, from a joint master’s program with the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and North Carolina A&T State University. Wishing to further her education, Allen is currently in graduate school with Walden University to obtain her Ph.D. in forensic psychology. She hopes to utilize this degree to assist individuals in overcoming trauma-specific disorders.
She is a member of the National Association of Social Workers and is trained in multisystemic therapy, a treatment model she uses when working with at-risk children and teens within the legal court, school, and home systems. Allen is also eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) certified through the EMDR International Association.
Allen served with the United States Air Force for 10 years as a medical journeyman and once leaving the service, worked extensively with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) veterans within the inpatient and outpatient settings.
“I enjoy the hospital setting and am excited to see Iredell Psychiatry continue to grow and become patients’ choice for their psychiatric needs,” Allen said.
Allen will practice at Iredell Psychiatry, located at 766 Hartness Road, Suite A, in Statesville.
To schedule an appointment with Allen, call 704-380-3620.