Iredell Health System welcomes new clinical social worker to Iredell Psychiatry

Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, welcomes Cassandra Allen MSW, LCSW-A, LCAS-A, EMDR, to Iredell Psychiatry.

Allen is a licensed clinical social worker with 15 years of experience and a passion for holistic patient care. She uses a bio-psychosocial approach to patient care in both the medical and psychological settings. Allen’s patients can expect to be greeted with a warm, friendly smile.

“My ultimate goal for my patients is to see them heal from their trauma so that they may live a life free from symptoms that affect their behaviors and emotion relationships,” Allen said.

She believes mindfulness is the key to overall health as it helps individuals become fully present and aware in both their mind and body in order to focus on one event at a time, allowing them to heal.

Allen received a bachelor of social work from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

