 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Iredell Health System

Iredell Health System welcomes Kayce Johnson as program director

  • 0

Iredell Health System announced that Kayce Johnson is the new program director of Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center.

Johnson has nine years of experience in health care business development and service line growth. She received her Bachelor of Science in emergency administration and planning from the University of North Texas. Johnson was initially drawn to health care when she worked as an emergency management specialist for a small university where she, along with the emergency management team, responded to the H1N1 flu outbreak.

“This gave me a desire to go into health care, and as I looked into healthcare opportunities, I noticed there was a need to educate the public on preventive care. I wanted to contribute to the health and wellbeing of my community,” said Johnson. In 2019, Johnson joined Iredell Health System as a business liaison. For the last 18 months, Johnson has supported the health system in its COVID-19 vaccine efforts. She managed staffing and appointment scheduling for each vaccine clinic, which resulted in the administration of nearly 60,000 vaccines.

People are also reading…

In her new role as program director of Iredell Wound Care, Johnson will manage the day-to-day operations of the center, focusing on service line growth through community education and outreach to local providers.

“Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center has a great team that is phenomenal at wound healing, as is proven with our recent and past Center of Distinction awards. I am excited to work with an awesome team that has a shared passion for healing wounds and want to support them as we continue to provide care to patients,” she said.

In her free time, Johnson enjoys spending time with her husband and two small children, playing outside and going to the lake. For more information about the Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center or to schedule an appointment, call 704-768-0542. 

Kayce Johnson headshot.jpg

Johnson

About Iredell Health System

Iredell Health System includes Iredell Memorial Hospital; Iredell Mooresville; Iredell Home Health; Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center; Community and Corporate Wellness; Occupational Medicine; the Iredell Physician Network and more. Iredell Memorial Hospital is the largest and only nonprofit hospital in Iredell County. The comprehensive healthcare facility has 247 beds; more than 1,700 employees; and has 260 physicians representing various specialties. Centers of excellence include Women’s and Children’s; Cardiovascular; Cancer; Surgical Services and Wellness & Prevention. The Health System’s newest campus, Iredell Mooresville, is home to the area’s only 24-hour urgent care facility, as well as an ambulatory surgery center, imaging center, rehabilitation services, and physician practices. The mission of Iredell Health System is to inspire wellbeing. For a comprehensive list of services and programs, visit www.iredellhealth.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Antiques dealer bought priceless 2,000-year-old Roman bust at Texas thrift store for $35

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert