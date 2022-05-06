Iredell Health System welcomes Kayce Johnson as program director

Iredell Health System announced that Kayce Johnson is the new program director of Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center.

Johnson has nine years of experience in health care business development and service line growth. She received her Bachelor of Science in emergency administration and planning from the University of North Texas. Johnson was initially drawn to health care when she worked as an emergency management specialist for a small university where she, along with the emergency management team, responded to the H1N1 flu outbreak.

“This gave me a desire to go into health care, and as I looked into healthcare opportunities, I noticed there was a need to educate the public on preventive care. I wanted to contribute to the health and wellbeing of my community,” said Johnson. In 2019, Johnson joined Iredell Health System as a business liaison. For the last 18 months, Johnson has supported the health system in its COVID-19 vaccine efforts. She managed staffing and appointment scheduling for each vaccine clinic, which resulted in the administration of nearly 60,000 vaccines.

In her new role as program director of Iredell Wound Care, Johnson will manage the day-to-day operations of the center, focusing on service line growth through community education and outreach to local providers.

“Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center has a great team that is phenomenal at wound healing, as is proven with our recent and past Center of Distinction awards. I am excited to work with an awesome team that has a shared passion for healing wounds and want to support them as we continue to provide care to patients,” she said.

In her free time, Johnson enjoys spending time with her husband and two small children, playing outside and going to the lake. For more information about the Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center or to schedule an appointment, call 704-768-0542.