 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell Health System welcomes family nurse practitioner to Mocksville practice
0 Comments
alert top story

Iredell Health System welcomes family nurse practitioner to Mocksville practice

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, welcomes Kaleah Hendren, a family nurse practitioner, to the Family Care Center of Mocksville.

Hendren has worked within the Iredell Physician Network for two years and has 16 years of health care experience. She hopes to build on the strong foundation that the Family Care Center of Mocksville already has.

“I want to grow the facility and bring forth new patients and practices to the office, reaching out to all ages in the community,” Hendren said.

She wishes to provide a warm, open environment to her patients where they can speak to her about anything and everything. She strives to make her patients feel comfortable and relaxed while providing them with the education necessary to better understand their condition.

“I want my patients to take charge of their health,” Hendren said. “I want to help guide them and show them that with proper diet, exercises and medication management, they can make a difference in their health and reach their individual goals.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hendren earned an associate degree in nursing from Mitchell Community College and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Gardner Webb University. Wanting to continue her education, she earned her Master of Science in nursing, specializing as a family nurse practitioner, from South University. She completed graduate school with honors while working full time.

When not at work, Hendren devotes her extra time to her family, spending time with her husband, son, daughter and son-in-law. She enjoys outdoor activities and exploring new places with her family.

Hendren’s favorite healthy tip is to stay well hydrated.

“Water is very important to the body. It flushes your system of toxins, promotes skin hydration, helps maintain blood pressure, prevents kidney damage and lubricates joints, and it is great for weight loss,” she said.

Family Care Center of Mocksville is at 101 Wilkesboro St.

To schedule an appointment with Hendren, call 336-753-0800.

hendren.jpg

Hendren

About Iredell Health System

Iredell Health System includes Iredell Memorial Hospital; Iredell Home Health; Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center; Community and Corporate Wellness; Occupational Medicine; the Iredell Physician Network and more. Iredell Memorial Hospital is the largest and only nonprofit hospital in Iredell County. The comprehensive healthcare facility has 247 beds; more than 1,700 employees; and has 260 physicians representing various specialties. Centers of excellence include Women’s and Children’s; Cardiovascular; Cancer; Surgical Services and Wellness & Prevention. The mission of Iredell Health System is to inspire wellbeing. For a comprehensive list of services and programs, visit www.iredellhealth.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NC county spreads vaccine message door to door

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert