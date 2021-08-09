Iredell Health System welcomes family nurse practitioner to Mocksville practice

Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, welcomes Kaleah Hendren, a family nurse practitioner, to the Family Care Center of Mocksville.
Hendren has worked within the Iredell Physician Network for two years and has 16 years of health care experience. She hopes to build on the strong foundation that the Family Care Center of Mocksville already has.
“I want to grow the facility and bring forth new patients and practices to the office, reaching out to all ages in the community,” Hendren said.
She wishes to provide a warm, open environment to her patients where they can speak to her about anything and everything. She strives to make her patients feel comfortable and relaxed while providing them with the education necessary to better understand their condition.
“I want my patients to take charge of their health,” Hendren said. “I want to help guide them and show them that with proper diet, exercises and medication management, they can make a difference in their health and reach their individual goals.”
Hendren earned an associate degree in nursing from Mitchell Community College and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Gardner Webb University. Wanting to continue her education, she earned her Master of Science in nursing, specializing as a family nurse practitioner, from South University. She completed graduate school with honors while working full time.
When not at work, Hendren devotes her extra time to her family, spending time with her husband, son, daughter and son-in-law. She enjoys outdoor activities and exploring new places with her family.
Hendren’s favorite healthy tip is to stay well hydrated.
“Water is very important to the body. It flushes your system of toxins, promotes skin hydration, helps maintain blood pressure, prevents kidney damage and lubricates joints, and it is great for weight loss,” she said.
Family Care Center of Mocksville is at 101 Wilkesboro St.
To schedule an appointment with Hendren, call 336-753-0800.