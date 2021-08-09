Iredell Health System welcomes family nurse practitioner to Mocksville practice

Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, welcomes Kaleah Hendren, a family nurse practitioner, to the Family Care Center of Mocksville.

Hendren has worked within the Iredell Physician Network for two years and has 16 years of health care experience. She hopes to build on the strong foundation that the Family Care Center of Mocksville already has.

“I want to grow the facility and bring forth new patients and practices to the office, reaching out to all ages in the community,” Hendren said.

She wishes to provide a warm, open environment to her patients where they can speak to her about anything and everything. She strives to make her patients feel comfortable and relaxed while providing them with the education necessary to better understand their condition.

“I want my patients to take charge of their health,” Hendren said. “I want to help guide them and show them that with proper diet, exercises and medication management, they can make a difference in their health and reach their individual goals.”

